Projects selected for second stage of SRC programme call

Topics: the changing Arctic and mental health

The SRC programme The Changing Arctic Region (ARCTIC) attracted 44 letters of intent, of which 15 were invited to the second stage. Public Mental Health (MIND) attracted 50 letters of intent, of which 15 are through to the second stage.

Starting in late 2026, the six-year research programmes will focus on two research themes of major societal importance. The ARCTIC programme examines the ongoing, multi-layered changes in the Arctic region. The MIND programme focuses on building and promoting good mental health in Finnish society.

The full applications will be reviewed in two different panels. One panel will focus on scientific relevance and quality, the other on societal relevance and impact. According to a tentative schedule, the SRC will decide in September on the projects to be included in the programmes.

Call for visionary and networked programme directors for both programmes

The SRC is seeking part-time programme directors for the two programmes. The programme directors will be tasked with supporting the formation of the programme package and promoting cross-programme scientific and societal impact. The programme director funding is granted to the applicant’s own background organisation. See more details in the call text (in Finnish and Swedish only). The programme director call opens on 25 March.

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