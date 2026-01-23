Projects selected for second stage of SRC programme call
17.3.2026 15:14:45 EET | Research Council of Finland | Tiedote
The Strategic Research Council (SRC) established within the Research Council of Finland has invited 30 consortia to the second stage of the SRC programme call. Approximately a third of letters of intent submitted at the first call stage advanced to the second stage. The selections were made based on the proposed projects’ alignment with the programme themes and objectives and their potential for scientific and societal impact.
Topics: the changing Arctic and mental health
The SRC programme The Changing Arctic Region (ARCTIC) attracted 44 letters of intent, of which 15 were invited to the second stage. Public Mental Health (MIND) attracted 50 letters of intent, of which 15 are through to the second stage.
Starting in late 2026, the six-year research programmes will focus on two research themes of major societal importance. The ARCTIC programme examines the ongoing, multi-layered changes in the Arctic region. The MIND programme focuses on building and promoting good mental health in Finnish society.
The full applications will be reviewed in two different panels. One panel will focus on scientific relevance and quality, the other on societal relevance and impact. According to a tentative schedule, the SRC will decide in September on the projects to be included in the programmes.
Call for visionary and networked programme directors for both programmes
The SRC is seeking part-time programme directors for the two programmes. The programme directors will be tasked with supporting the formation of the programme package and promoting cross-programme scientific and societal impact. The programme director funding is granted to the applicant’s own background organisation. See more details in the call text (in Finnish and Swedish only). The programme director call opens on 25 March.
More information
- MIND: Applications selected to second stage of SRC call (PDF)
- ARCTIC: Applications selected to second stage of SRC call (PDF)
- Inquiries about the call: projects-src(at)aka.fi
- SRC Programme Director call (in Finnish and Swedish only)
- Call info webinar (in Finnish) on 31 March at 10.00–11.00
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