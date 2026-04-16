Norelco continues its determined growth programme – new painting facility accelerates production

The modern painting facility significantly increases Norelco’s painting capacity and level of automation. Production capacity will increase by up to 2.5 times compared to previous levels, while simultaneously improving product quality and production efficiency.

Electrification drives demand

The green transition, the electrification of transport and the rapid growth of data centres are increasing electricity generation and consumption at an unprecedented pace. This is directly driving demand for power distribution systems across multiple industries. Norelco has responded to this growing demand by digitalising its production, investing in quality, and developing new products and services to support the energy transition. Among the company’s most recent strategic growth investments, the new painting facility and the utilisation of artificial intelligence have played a central role.

“The new painting facility represents a major step forward in the development of our production. We are now able to process larger volumes of products more quickly without compromising on quality. This is critical for meeting growing demand and strengthening our competitiveness. The commissioning of the painting facility is an excellent example of how we are implementing our growth programme in a determined manner and investing in the future,” says Simo Pylkkänen, Chief Operating Officer of Norelco.

Continuity of the growth strategy is visible across the organisation

Norelco launched its determined growth programme in 2024, requiring both the recruitment of new talent and the development of new products. Within the programme, the company has implemented several significant initiatives. In February 2026, Norelco transitioned to a group structure by establishing the parent company Norelco Group Oy and concentrating its operational business within a subsidiary. This structural reform provides a stronger foundation for long-term growth and international expansion, while supporting the company’s ambition to act as an enabler of an electrifying society.

In recent years, Norelco has renewed its operating models and production methods and invested in internationalisation, efforts that have recently been recognised with an innovation award. Today, Norelco employs more than 300 professionals in Savonlinna and Kuopio. In 2025, the company expanded its domestic operations by establishing a new design unit in Jyväskylä as part of its growth programme.

To further support its growth strategy, Norelco is also looking beyond Finland’s borders. Company management believes that the long-term growth programme and related investments are delivering tangible results.

“We want to be at the forefront of building a sustainable, electrifying society. We will continue to move forward in a determined manner towards an even stronger future together with our customers and partners,” summarises CEO Ari Hämäläinen.