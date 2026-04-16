Norelco continues its determined growth programme – new painting facility accelerates production
16.4.2026 10:39:58 EEST | Norelco | Tiedote
Norelco continues to implement its long-term growth programme to strengthen its position in a rapidly electrifying society, both in Finland and in international markets. As the latest milestone on this growth journey, the company’s new fully automated painting facility in Savonlinna was completed on schedule in April 2026 and has now entered production.
The modern painting facility significantly increases Norelco’s painting capacity and level of automation. Production capacity will increase by up to 2.5 times compared to previous levels, while simultaneously improving product quality and production efficiency.
Electrification drives demand
The green transition, the electrification of transport and the rapid growth of data centres are increasing electricity generation and consumption at an unprecedented pace. This is directly driving demand for power distribution systems across multiple industries. Norelco has responded to this growing demand by digitalising its production, investing in quality, and developing new products and services to support the energy transition. Among the company’s most recent strategic growth investments, the new painting facility and the utilisation of artificial intelligence have played a central role.
“The new painting facility represents a major step forward in the development of our production. We are now able to process larger volumes of products more quickly without compromising on quality. This is critical for meeting growing demand and strengthening our competitiveness. The commissioning of the painting facility is an excellent example of how we are implementing our growth programme in a determined manner and investing in the future,” says Simo Pylkkänen, Chief Operating Officer of Norelco.
Continuity of the growth strategy is visible across the organisation
Norelco launched its determined growth programme in 2024, requiring both the recruitment of new talent and the development of new products. Within the programme, the company has implemented several significant initiatives. In February 2026, Norelco transitioned to a group structure by establishing the parent company Norelco Group Oy and concentrating its operational business within a subsidiary. This structural reform provides a stronger foundation for long-term growth and international expansion, while supporting the company’s ambition to act as an enabler of an electrifying society.
In recent years, Norelco has renewed its operating models and production methods and invested in internationalisation, efforts that have recently been recognised with an innovation award. Today, Norelco employs more than 300 professionals in Savonlinna and Kuopio. In 2025, the company expanded its domestic operations by establishing a new design unit in Jyväskylä as part of its growth programme.
To further support its growth strategy, Norelco is also looking beyond Finland’s borders. Company management believes that the long-term growth programme and related investments are delivering tangible results.
“We want to be at the forefront of building a sustainable, electrifying society. We will continue to move forward in a determined manner towards an even stronger future together with our customers and partners,” summarises CEO Ari Hämäläinen.
Yhteyshenkilöt
Ari HämäläinenCEOPuh:+358505291919ari.hamalainen@norelco.fi
Linkit
About Norelco
Norelco is a visionary reformer in the energy sector and a growing technology company that combines deep expertise in electricity distribution, high quality, and modern technology into innovative products and services. With over 60 years of experience, we are a trusted partner in the design, manufacturing, and lifecycle services of power distribution systems.
Our comprehensive solutions – ranging from medium- and low-voltage switchgear to substations and transformer stations – ensure reliable power distribution for industry, data centres, renewable energy projects, construction, and infrastructure. We guarantee safe, long-lasting, and uninterrupted electricity distribution in the demanding conditions of the Nordic region.
Our products are manufactured in four production units located in Savonlinna and Kuopio, where more than 300 professionals develop solutions for the current and future needs of our customers.
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