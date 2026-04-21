Classical Trancelations in Concert – the masterpiece arrives in Tampere

This arrival marks a new chapter for a phenomenon that has broken records, reached millions, and sold out concerts in minutes. Now, the experience comes to Tampere, a city where deep electronic music roots meet a world-renowned reputation for the arts. This night will be a celebration of both, performed in a venue famous for its exceptional acoustics and atmosphere.

At the heart of the production is composer Petri ”Lowland” Alanko, whose massive symphonic arrangements will be brought to life by the Tampere Philharmonic Orchestra and a cast of beloved soloists such as Marianna, Elna Romberg, and Sami Uotila. More soloists for the concert will be announced later.

Led by the powerful young Finnish-British Maestro Ross Jamie Collins, the performance will take you through re-imagined electronic music classics from Faithless and Moby to The Prodigy, Tiësto, Eric Prydz and beyond, elevating the music to new dimensions that can be felt as deeply as they are heard.

With a breathtaking audiovisual production specifically designed for the grandeur of the concert hall, raw emotion, intimacy, and epic energy will be reborn. This is more than a concert; it is a journey that must be experienced at least once in a lifetime.

Expect goosebumps. Expect memories. Expect something unforgettable.

"A complete work of art" – Helsingin Sanomat

"Will give you the chills" – Billboard Magazine

"Simply stunning" – DJ Mag

"One of the most touching experiences" – Yle

Friday 28 August 2026 at 9 pm

Classical Trancelations in Concert

Main Auditorium, Tampere Hall

Tickets €89.90 / €79.90 / €69.90 / €59.90

Ticket sales begin on Friday 24 April 2026 at 12 noon via Tampere Hall and Lippu.fi ticket sales channels.

Stalls: Age limit 18

Boxes and balcony: Age limit 16

The stalls of the Main Auditorium are designated as an 18+ licensed area. Guests with tickets to this area may bring drinks purchased before the performance into the auditorium. Please note that the age limit of 18 in the licensed seating area is strict, and minors are not permitted.

The age limit for the A and B boxes and the balcony in the Main Auditorium is 16. Younger attendees are welcome to the concert when accompanied by an adult. Please note that the accompanying adult must also have a valid ticket.

The concert duration is approximately 90 minutes. No intermission.

Programme is subject to change.

Produced by Tampere Hall and Live Nation, in collaboration with the Tampere Philharmonic Orchestra