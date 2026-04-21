Work ability management helps employers act responsibly

Ilmarinen's strategic goal is to promote the management of the work ability risks of client companies and the work ability of the employees insured in Ilmarinen.

"Work ability risk can be managed through work ability management. It anticipates, supports and strengthens the work ability of employees throughout their working lives. Good work ability management helps to act as a responsible employer," says Ilmarinen's Director of Work Ability Kristiina Halonen.

In 2025, customers were very satisfied with Ilmarinen's work ability management services: In a customer survey, the services received an effectiveness score of 4.7 (on a scale of 1–5).

The earnings-related pension company Ilmarinen takes care of the pension provision of approximately 1.1 million people. Pension liabilities are covered by EUR 67.5 billion of investment assets. As a provider of statutory social security, responsibility is central to the earnings-related pension company. Ilmarinen reports on its responsibility as part of the financial statements and the annual report.

Benefits to customers from the competence of Ilmarinen's personnel

Ilmarinen combines the expertise and business skills required by the strategy with the personal development of employees.

"When we develop the competence of our personnel, we improve both well-being at work and our competitiveness. In expert work, the greatest work ability risk is related to competence and if you constantly have to work at the limits of your competence. All parties benefit when we provide opportunities for training," says EVP, People and Communications Sami Ärilä.

Climate work on investments progressed significantly

Ilmarinen invests pension assets collected and funded from companies and insured employees so that the pension assets will also be sufficient in the future. Climate change and biodiversity loss are part of comprehensive risk management that a long-term pension investor must take into account.

"One of our most significant achievements in climate work in 2025 was that the carbon intensity of our direct listed equity and corporate bond investments fell by 68 per cent from the 2020 level when the target was a 30 per cent decrease," says Ilmarinen's Investment Director Annika Ekman.

"We reached all our emission reduction targets in 2021–2025, which was a notable achievement."

Carbon intensity indicates how much greenhouse gas emissions companies generate in relation to their revenue.

Greenhouse gas emissions from real estate investments have also been reduced beyond target levels in both the domestic and foreign real estate portfolios.

"In addition to the decarbonization of the energy sector, our performance has been enabled by, among other things, the energy efficiency measures we have carried out and the solutions for construction," says Ekman.

Nature surveys were carried out for domestic real estate investments

The work for biodiversity was concretely reflected in Ilmarinen's domestic real estate investments. The goal was that nature surveys would be carried out on properties owned by Ilmarinen in Finland by 2027. The surveys systematically assess the key impacts of properties on the surrounding nature and identify suitable measures to support biodiversity.

"We reached the target early, and mapped out the properties where we can implement measures to improve the state of nature by the end of 2025," says Ekman.

In real estate investing, Ilmarinen wants to continue as a pioneer of circular economy in the sector.

Active ownership plays a key role in influencing the sustainability of investments

As a long-term investor, Ilmarinen has high expectations for the good governance and responsible business operations of the companies it invests in. Ilmarinen influences them through active ownership.

"We actively discuss with our investees on identified shortcomings and on our sustainability expectations. By influencing the companies we invest in, we contribute to long-term value development," says Ekman.