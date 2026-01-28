Antilooppi’s sustainability year 2025: Significant emission reductions, growth of Always Ready and POOL space concepts in response to client needs, and determined development of a 100% environmentally certified property portfolio
21.4.2026 13:00:00 EEST | Antilooppi | Tiedote
Antilooppi has published its Sustainability Report 2025. The company progressed towards its 2030 carbon neutrality goal ahead of schedule and reduced emissions by 84% compared to the 2021 level. During the year, the company reduced the emissions of its 100% environmentally certified property portfolio even further and brought its 12th solar power plant online. The rental business continued strongly, a record number of Always Ready offices was completed and the renovated Ruohis urban block opened with renewed vibrancy. Another highlight of the year was the extension of Antilooppi’s €520 million sustainability-linked financing facility.
For the real-estate owner Antilooppi, 2025 was a strong year both in operational and sustainability terms: it leased a total of 84,000 square metres of office space, almost half of which was to new clients. The Always Ready and POOL space concepts continued to expand, and customers’ Net Promoter Score (NPS) reached a record high of 59. Sustainability efforts continued in concrete steps with a focus on Antilooppi’s two sustainability focus areas : carbon neutrality and well-being.
“What 2025 confirmed is that our strategy and consistent actions are also effective in the current market environment, where the needs and ways of doing work are in constant flux. Our strength is our ability to offer our customers a solution which supports their individual ways of doing things, no matter how they do their work. In 2025, we particularly saw this in the strong demand for our Always Ready and POOL spaces, and in our record-high customer NPS. We continued purposefully developing the sustainability of our property portfolio as part of our long-term operating model and yet again took significant strides towards carbon neutrality,” CEO Tuomas Sahi says.
Antilooppi’s emissions already down 84% on 2021: progress towards carbon neutrality ahead of schedule
The company has the central sustainability goal of achieving carbon neutrality of its property portfolio by 2030 for both direct scope 1 and indirect scope 2 emissions. Progress towards that goal is proceeding rapidly: in 2025, the company cut emissions by 29% compared to the previous year, for a total reduction of 84% compared to 2021.
In achieving its climate goals, the company is supported by the €520 million extension of its sustainability-linked financing facility agreed in the summer. The facility links finance to Antilooppi’s carbon neutrality and energy efficiency goals, strongly signalling lenders’ confidence in the company’s ambitious sustainability efforts.
“We want to lead the way for our industry through the green transition. Our sustainability efforts permeate our properties, space concepts and how we operate. In 2025, we made systematic progress towards our climate goals and we’re now reducing our emissions ahead of schedule. At the same time, we’re meeting our customers’ increasing expectations of sustainable office spaces,” Chief Sustainability Officer Hannamari Koivula says.
Demand for sustainable offices grows: POOL expands to Ruohis
At Antilooppi, green values are tangibly visible in how spaces are designed and used. The renovated Always Ready offices and POOL flex-spaces are constructed using quality, durable and low-carbon materials. That achieves a smaller carbon footprint than traditional offices. The POOL space concept itself is carbon-neutral, which is visible in everything, from energy consumption to use of the circular economy. POOL Verk, for example, is fitted out entirely with reused furniture.
In addition to being sustainable, these turnkey space concepts make it easier and faster for companies to choose new offices – and demand is growing year after year. In 2025, Antilooppi brought a record number of Always Ready offices to the market and expanded its POOL flexispace network to the renovated Ruohis urban block.
The development project at the urban block was one of the most important of the year. It illustrates Antilooppi’s way of developing not only its properties, but also their neighbourhoods, with sustainability in mind. The renovated and more vibrant Ruohis offers a range of services including K-Citymarket, K-Rauta, a launderette, pharmacy, restaurants, coffee shops and two gyms.
Spaces have a major impact on well-being – from community spirit to sensory environment
Antilooppi has also increased its investments in its second sustainability focus area: well-being. This is particularly visible in how it enhances its spaces’ sense of community, comfort and indoor air.
“In line with our strategy, we’re developing workspaces over the long term and people-first. When a workspace supports the real needs for doing work, people’s well-being also increases. In addition, we actively support interpersonal interactions and facilitate a range of events at our properties,” Tuomas Sahi says.
In 2025, the company invested in its spaces’ sensory environment and comfort factors, as well as in systematically tracking client feedback. It also actively monitors and optimizes indoor air conditions.
Enhanced sustainability of 100% environmentally certified property portfolio
In recent years, Antilooppi has resolutely become more energy efficient and increased its use of renewable and emission-free energy solutions. The company has systematically raised the level of its proprietary renewable energy generation: all Antilooppi properties consume electricity from renewable sources and an increasing number of properties is completely carbon neutral. The company opened its newest solar power plant, its largest to date, at the end of the year on its VERK property in Kalasatama, bringing the total of operational proprietary solar plants to 12.
Another achievement last year was the award of a BREEAM In-Use environment certificate of Excellent level to VERK. During the year, the company successfully renewed environmental certificates at ten properties. Antilooppi is one of the few Finnish real-estate owners to have certified 100% of its portfolio with BREEAM or LEED environmental certificates, a milestone it achieved in 2024.
“VERK is one good example of a property of ours that tangibly displays sustainability every day. We are developing our sustainability at many levels, from upgrading our environmental certificates and our properties’ energy solutions to supporting green mobility, the neighbourhoods’ biodiversity, and well-being. Last year at our properties we took a significant number of energy efficiency steps, expanded e-car charging stations, promoted property users’ well-being in many concrete ways, and housed bees on properties’ roofs as part of a research project on urban biodiversity,” Koivula says in reference to Antilooppi’s holistic approach.
Sustainability: part of long-term development
Antilooppi is advancing on its journey towards carbon neutrality and an even more sustainable property portfolio with determination.
“Even though we have already taken significant steps forwards in our sustainability efforts, there’s still much to do in the years ahead. We’re continuing our resolute work and investments in emission reductions, energy efficiency, the circular economy, proprietary renewable energy generation and upgrading our LEED and BREEAM certificates. Promoting well-being and biodiversity is increasing in importance. We’re developing workspaces and the neighbourhoods they’re in to support our customers’ well-being, success and professional sustainability goals. This work only succeeds in close collaboration with our stakeholders, and I’d like to thank everyone who’s on board on our sustainability journey with us – this is an excellent basis to build on,” Koivula says.
Read the Antilooppi Sustainability Report 2025 here.
Avainsanat
Yhteyshenkilöt
Further information:
Hannamari Koivula
Chief Sustainability Officer
tel. +358 40 581 9921
Tuomas Sahi
Chief Executive Officer
tel. +358 40 090 7877
Kuvat
Linkit
Antilooppi is a sustainable real estate owner that focuses on office properties in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area. We own, develop and manage work environments sustainably and over the long term to enable the success of our customers and wellbeing in the workplace. We create innovative and flexible space solutions for changing working life, based on customers’ needs and operations. We understand that success is created by happy and healthy employees, and are aware of how spaces, the surrounding environment and its services can have an impact on people well-being. We focus on maintaining and developing already existing properties sustainably, extending the life cycle of buildings. Properties always have a close connection to their immediate surroundings – it is especially important for us to develop not just the property, but also its services and the surrounding areas.
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