BasBas family expands: Sirkus to open its doors in Hakaniemi
19.5.2026 11:00:00 EEST | Antilooppi | Tiedote
Nicolas “Niki” Thieulon and Kalle Kiukainen have made BasBas a three-restaurant phenomenon that hardly needs any introduction. They will soon be working their renowned magic on the other side of the Pitkäsilta bridge in Helsinki when the youngest member of the restaurant family opens its doors in Paasivuorenpuistikko in September 2026.
Full tables and clinking glasses. Constant chatter and culinary delights that attract diners from further afield. The magical mood of BasBas restaurants can be felt from afar.
Baskeri & Basso on Tehtaankatu, colloquially known as BasBas, is a neighbourhood bistro that has already become a pilgrimage site. It is ranked as one of Finland’s best restaurants year after year. The family also includes BasBas Kulma next door to the bistro and BasBas Studio on Pursimiehenkatu.
The restaurateurs Nicolas Thieulon and Kalle Kiukainen are behind the success story, and now the story continues. Thieulon says that he has long had a vision of what the next chapter of the BasBas family could look like. The pieces began to fall into place when they discovered Antilooppi’s Siltasaari 10 property in Siltasaari, Helsinki. The place immediately felt right for them, with almost unlimited potential. It was not long before the ideas started flowing.
The result was BasBas Sirkus – the newest member of the restaurant family, which is set to bring many long-cherished dreams to life.
“At BasBas, we have a really skilled team, burning passion and a real can-do culture. That naturally means that every day we have ideas about cool stuff we could do with this crew. We found a space in Siltasaari that turned out to be perfect for making a lot of good ideas a reality,” Thieulon says. He praises how smoothly everything has progressed with Antilooppi.
“Working together has felt easy and real, because we share the same passion for creating meaningful moments for people. That’s been a natural basis for building our concept. In Siltasaari, we have the space to do and develop many things that are important to us.”
Juha Mäkelä, Antilooppi’s Associate Director, Retail and Services, does not hide his excitement about the founders’ vision having found a home in the Siltasaari part of Hakaniemi.
“It’s truly amazing to have BasBas enrich the offering of the local area. Right from the first meeting, both parties had a strong, shared belief in the project. Hakaniemi is one of Helsinki’s most interesting areas and BasBas is one of the city’s most talked-about restaurant phenomena. BasBas Sirkus brings to Hakaniemi a concept that hasn’t been seen before in Helsinki and strengthens just the kind of vibrant urban culture we want to promote at Antilooppi.”
Circus returns to Siltasaari
The name Sirkus (“circus”) is an ode to the area’s colourful history. The Paasivuorenpuistikko park just off Hakaniementori square was once called Sirkuspuisto, “circus park”, and was the site of travelling circuses and funfairs, particularly at the end of the nineteenth century. Now, more a century later, the area is once again alive with visitors, sounds and a plethora of experiences.
The Treatery serves delicacies conjured up by the kitchen to take home, to work or to a party. In the evenings, the space transforms into an atmospheric wine bar that welcomes walk-in guests in for a glass. In the Eatery, the emphasis is on devoted service: the space welcomes both busy lunch customers and people who want to leisurely enjoy bistro dishes in the evenings and at weekends. At the centre of it all is still the signature, warm BasBas atmosphere – or the cosy chaos, as they themselves describe it.
“The BasBas feeling is created by people, by genuinely wanting to share good moments. Our magic trick is our ability to bring people together. The space near bustling Hakaniemi was just meant to be a lively meeting place, and yet the restaurant is tucked away from traffic and noise in its own quiet nook. The green park view makes the space really unique,” Kiukainen says.
Over the summer, the renovation in Siltasaari will be in full swing to get everything ready for the opening night in September.
BasBas Sirkus – part of the new era of Hakaniemi
Just like BasBas’s newest arrival, the whole of Hakaniemi is a joyous mix of old and new. The traditional market hall stands firmly in its original location, but with a renovated interior. On that very square, Hakaniementori, you can still feel the typical rhythm of the area. At the same time, the area is constantly attracting new players, such as start-ups, top restaurants and performing arts centres like the KOM theatre in addition to the many existing large companies operating in Hakaniemi.
Antilooppi has been involved in writing the new, vibrant chapter of the Hakaniemi story since the beginning. It began with the significant refurbishment of the Siltasaari 10 property, which began in 2019. Now, the vision of a flourishing Hakaniemi has been realized, with BasBas Sirkus as the newest manifestation.
“We want to develop our properties and their neighbourhoods over the long term to serve everyone in the city. The best urban neighbourhoods are a result of people, companies and interesting services that bring them together – just like in Hakaniemi today. This idea unites the BasBas people and us, and that’s made working together feel so natural,” says Antilooppi CEO Tuomas Sahi.
He is visibly delighted that the universally loved restaurant family is soon expanding north of the Pitkäsilta bridge.
“BasBas Sirkus is an excellent expression of the kind of city we want to be involved in building. It reinforces everything that makes the Hakaniemi area special. We’re delighted to have them as part of our Siltasaari 10 community – welcome!”, Sahi continues.
Yhteyshenkilöt
Further information:
BasBas:
Nicolas Thieulon
040 511 2962
niki@basbas.fi
Channels:
facebook.com/basbassirkus
@basbassirkus
Antilooppi:
Tuomas Sahi, CEO
tuomas.sahi@antilooppi.fi
0400 907 877
Juha Mäkelä, Associate Director, Retail & Services
juha.makela@antilooppi.fi
Kuvat
Linkit
Antilooppi is a sustainable real estate owner that focuses on office properties in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area. We own, develop and manage work environments sustainably and over the long term to enable the success of our customers and wellbeing in the workplace. We create innovative and flexible space solutions for changing working life, based on customers’ needs and operations. We understand that success is created by happy and healthy employees, and are aware of how spaces, the surrounding environment and its services can have an impact on people well-being. We focus on maintaining and developing already existing properties sustainably, extending the life cycle of buildings. Properties always have a close connection to their immediate surroundings – it is especially important for us to develop not just the property, but also its services and the surrounding areas.
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