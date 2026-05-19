Norelco accelerates its entry into the Nordic market at Energimässan

The Norelco NorMax Air medium-voltage switchgear manufactured in Savonlinna represents a new generation of green electrical technology and will be on display at the Energimässan event in Stockholm.

"Energimässan, which brings together key players in the industry to discuss the future of energy systems, is an important meeting place for us in the Nordic market," says Export Manager Timo Mämmelä.

“In Stockholm, we can concretely demonstrate what our medium and low voltage switchgear NorMax Air and NorPower 5000 offer to meet the changing needs of the energy sector, whether it is renewable energy production, data centers, industrial process applications or infrastructure solutions.”

“Because we design and manufacture our products entirely in our own factories, tailored to the customer’s specific needs, we can guarantee our customers both delivery reliability and high quality,” Mämmelä emphasizes.

You can find Norelco experts at the fair in stand J18.