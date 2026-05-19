Norelco accelerates its entry into the Nordic market at Energimässan
19.5.2026 12:51:47 EEST | Norelco | Tiedote
Savonlinna-based Norelco will participate in Sweden's largest energy trade fair Energimässan 2026 in Stockholm on 20–21 May to accelerate the company's internationalization in the Nordic market.
The Norelco NorMax Air medium-voltage switchgear manufactured in Savonlinna represents a new generation of green electrical technology and will be on display at the Energimässan event in Stockholm.
"Energimässan, which brings together key players in the industry to discuss the future of energy systems, is an important meeting place for us in the Nordic market," says Export Manager Timo Mämmelä.
“In Stockholm, we can concretely demonstrate what our medium and low voltage switchgear NorMax Air and NorPower 5000 offer to meet the changing needs of the energy sector, whether it is renewable energy production, data centers, industrial process applications or infrastructure solutions.”
“Because we design and manufacture our products entirely in our own factories, tailored to the customer’s specific needs, we can guarantee our customers both delivery reliability and high quality,” Mämmelä emphasizes.
You can find Norelco experts at the fair in stand J18.
Yhteyshenkilöt
Ari HämäläinenCEOPuh:+358505291919ari.hamalainen@norelco.fi
Linkit
About Norelco
Norelco is a visionary reformer in the energy sector and a growing technology company that combines deep expertise in electricity distribution, high quality, and modern technology into innovative products and services. With over 60 years of experience, we are a trusted partner in the design, manufacturing, and lifecycle services of power distribution systems.
Our comprehensive solutions – ranging from medium- and low-voltage switchgear to substations and transformer stations – ensure reliable power distribution for industry, data centres, renewable energy projects, construction, and infrastructure. We guarantee safe, long-lasting, and uninterrupted electricity distribution in the demanding conditions of the Nordic region.
Our products are manufactured in four production units located in Savonlinna and Kuopio, where more than 300 professionals develop solutions for the current and future needs of our customers.
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