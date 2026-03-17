Research Council of Finland funding to increase in 2027

The budget proposal also includes approximately 28 million euros for contributions to international organisations and approximately 50 million euros for implementing research projects funded by the Strategic Research Council (SRC) and promoting the impact of research.

According to the budget proposal, the total research funding to be allocated through the RCF next year would be nearly 670 million euros. Of the total amount, 180 million euros is based on the Finnish Government’s decisions on the allocation of additional R&D funding.

Jussi Vauhkonen, Executive Director of Funding Opportunities, said: “The RCF considers it important and appreciates the fact that, despite the difficult situation in public finances, the increase in government R&D funding continues. We want to emphasise that science is an investment in the future. According to many international studies, every euro spent on research funding generates benefit to society worth several euros in the long term.”

On 8 October, the RCF Board adopted the main framework for the use of research funding in 2027.

Growth in broad-based and innovative Spark funding

With RCF funding, researchers’ bold research ideas and the knowledge and know-how they create bring hope, sustainable growth and security to Finland. The internationally high-quality, innovative and long-term RCF funding category Spark provides funding for the multi-year work of teams led by researchers at different career stages.

In 2027, the RCF Board will allocate a total of 280 million euros to be distributed under the Academy Project and Academy Research Fellowship schemes, both part of the Spark funding category. The investment will in part support the Academy Project reform, in which the funding of individual projects increases.

Other special RCF calls for applications in 2027 include the funding for international collaboration in high-performance computing and the second round of funding for R&D activities and cooperation in wellbeing services counties. The RCF Board allocated an increased budget authority of 10 million euros to the high-performance computing call and 8 million euros to the wellbeing services county R&D funding.

The RCF will also invest in long-term research funding during 2027. Next year, funding will continue for both the Centres of Excellence selected for 2022–2029 and the Finnish Flagships. Long-term and predictable investment in research, expertise and innovation serves to strengthen Finland’s productivity, sustainable growth and competitiveness as well as society’s resilience to crises.

New government grant system brings changes to call schedules

From autumn 2027 onwards, the RCF’s call schedules will be affected by the introduction of a joint information system for government grants.

Some calls to be decided in 2027 have already been opened in autumn 2026. In spring 2027, the RCF will open the call to strengthen university research profiles and the call for international collaboration in high-performance computing. The next call for Academy Projects and Academy Research Fellowships is expected to open according to the regular schedule in autumn 2027.

Information on the introduction of the new government grant system will be provided at a later stage. According to current plans, the RCF will roll out the information system for the opening and processing of funding calls towards the end of 2027.

More information