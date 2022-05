9. Kansainvälinen Alvar Aalto Design Seminar – BIOSYMBIOSIS keräsi osallistujia 67 maasta eri puolilta maailmaa

9th International Alvar Aalto Design Seminar – BIOSYMBIOSIS gathered together participants from 67 countries all over the world 30.5.2022 16:06:24 EEST | Press release

9th International Alvar Aalto Design Seminar – BIOSYMBIOSIS took place 24.-25.5.2022 at the Main Building of the University of Jyväskylä, Finland. More than 1 000 registered participants from 67 countries all over the world made the event memorable.