A total of 980 counterfeit euro banknotes found in Finland in 2019
In 2019, a total of 980 counterfeit euro banknotes were detected among banknotes in circulation in Finland. The number of counterfeits was slightly higher than in 2018 but is still low compared with other euro area countries.
‘Even though the number of counterfeits was slightly up on the previous year in Finland, it is still highly unlikely that one would personally get a counterfeit note’, says Olli Vehmas, Banknote Specialist at the Bank of Finland.
Of the different banknotes in circulation in 2019, the EUR 50 was the most frequently discovered counterfeit note (516 counterfeits) in Finland, followed by the EUR 20 (263 counterfeits). 80 of all counterfeits were EUR 10 notes.
‘There were some imitation banknotes that resemble euro notes, such as souvenir banknotes and movie money, in circulation at the end of the year. Some people have succeeded in using them as a means of payment,’ states Vehmas. ‘It is advisable to always check the security features when handling banknotes,’ he emphasises.
|Year
|2015
|2016
|2017
|2018
|2019
|Number of counterfeits
|1,085
|2,171
|766
|833
|980
The new series of euro banknotes helps to curb counterfeiting. The EUR 100 and EUR 200 notes were the last in the new series to be released into circulation, in May 2019. The other denominations were updated earlier. The banknote security features involve the latest technology, which makes counterfeiting even more difficult than before.
A number of security features have been incorporated into euro banknotes for authentication purposes. Banknote authenticity can be checked by simple tests: feel the raised print, look at the banknote against the light and tilt it. In case of doubt, a suspect banknote should be compared directly with one that is known to be genuine. Instructions and guides for checking banknote authenticity can be found on the Bank of Finland website (www.bof.fi > Money and payments).
In a press release issued today (www.ecb.europa.eu), the European Central Bank provides an overview of the situation regarding counterfeit euro banknotes.
For further information on the situation in Finland, please contact:
Olli Vehmas, Banknote Specialist, Bank of Finland, tel. +358 9 183 3410
Kristian Meismaa, Detective Sergeant, National Bureau of Investigation, tel. +358 295 48 6837.
Keywords
Images
Links
About Suomen Pankki
Snellmaninaukio, PL 160
00101 HELSINKI
09 1831http://www.bof.fi
The Bank of Finland is the national monetary authority and central bank of Finland. At the same time, it is also a part of the Eurosystem, which is responsible for monetary policy and other central bank tasks in the euro area and administers use of the world’s second largest currency – the euro.
Subscribe to releases from Suomen Pankki
Subscribe to all the latest releases from Suomen Pankki by registering your e-mail address below. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Latest releases from Suomen Pankki
Suomessa löytyi viime vuonna 980 euroseteliväärennöstä24.1.2020 11:00:00 EET | Tiedote
Suomessa kierrosta löydettiin vuoden 2019 aikana 980 euroseteliväärennöstä. Määrä on hieman kasvanut viime vuodesta, mutta on edelleen muuhun euroalueeseen verrattuna vähäinen.
I Finland påträffades 980 förfalskade eurosedlar under 201924.1.2020 11:00:00 EET | Tiedote
Bland de utelöpande sedlarna i Finland påträffades 980 förfalskade eurosedlar under 2019. Mängden har ökat något från förra året, men är fortfarande liten jämfört med det övriga euroområdet.
ECB launches review of its monetary policy strategy23.1.2020 16:30:00 EET | Uutinen
ECB:s pressmeddelande 23.1.2020 Review will encompass quantitative formulation of price stability, monetary policy toolkit, economic and monetary analyses and communication practices Other considerations, such as financial stability, employment and environmental sustainability, will also be part of review Expected to be concluded by end of 2020 Review will be based on thorough analysis and open minds, engaging with all stakeholders The Governing Council of the European Central Bank (ECB) today launched a review of its monetary policy strategy. The monetary policy strategy was adopted in 1998 and some of its elements were clarified in 2003. Since 2003 the euro area and the world economy have been undergoing profound structural changes. Declining trend growth, on the back of slowing productivity and an ageing population, as well as the legacy of the financial crisis, have driven interest rates down, reducing the scope for the ECB and other central banks to ease monetary policy by convent
ECB launches review of its monetery policy stategy23.1.2020 16:30:00 EET | Uutinen
EKP:n lehdistötiedote 23.1.2020 Review will encompass quantitative formulation of price stability, monetary policy toolkit, economic and monetary analyses and communication practices Other considerations, such as financial stability, employment and environmental sustainability, will also be part of review Expected to be concluded by end of 2020 Review will be based on thorough analysis and open minds, engaging with all stakeholders The Governing Council of the European Central Bank (ECB) today launched a review of its monetary policy strategy. The monetary policy strategy was adopted in 1998 and some of its elements were clarified in 2003. Since 2003 the euro area and the world economy have been undergoing profound structural changes. Declining trend growth, on the back of slowing productivity and an ageing population, as well as the legacy of the financial crisis, have driven interest rates down, reducing the scope for the ECB and other central banks to ease monetary policy by convent
ECB launches review of its monetary policy strategy23.1.2020 16:30:00 EET | Uutinen
ECB press release 23 January 2020 Review will encompass quantitative formulation of price stability, monetary policy toolkit, economic and monetary analyses and communication practices Other considerations, such as financial stability, employment and environmental sustainability, will also be part of review Expected to be concluded by end of 2020 Review will be based on thorough analysis and open minds, engaging with all stakeholders The Governing Council of the European Central Bank (ECB) today launched a review of its monetary policy strategy. The monetary policy strategy was adopted in 1998 and some of its elements were clarified in 2003. Since 2003 the euro area and the world economy have been undergoing profound structural changes. Declining trend growth, on the back of slowing productivity and an ageing population, as well as the legacy of the financial crisis, have driven interest rates down, reducing the scope for the ECB and other central banks to ease monetary policy by conve
EKP:n rahapoliittisia päätöksiä23.1.2020 14:45:00 EET | Uutinen
EKP:n rahapoliittisia päätöksiä 23.1.2020 Rahapoliittisia päätöksiä Tämänpäiväisessä kokouksessaan EKP:n neuvosto päätti, että perusrahoitusoperaatioiden korko on edelleen 0,00 %, maksuvalmiusluoton korko 0,25 % ja talletuskorko -0,50 %. EKP:n neuvosto odottaa ohjauskorkojen pysyvän nykyisellä tasolla tai sitä alempina, kunnes arviointijakson inflaationäkymät palautuvat vankasti riittävän lähelle kahta prosenttia (mutta alle sen) ja kehitys näkyy johdonmukaisesti myös pohjainflaatiossa. Omaisuuserien osto-ohjelmassa jatketaan ostoja nettomääräisesti 20 miljardilla eurolla kuukaudessa. EKP:n neuvosto odottaa ostojen jatkuvan niin kauan kuin on tarpeen ohjauskorkojen elvyttävän vaikutuksen vahvistamiseksi ja päättyvän hieman ennen kuin ohjauskorkoja aletaan nostaa. Omaisuuserien osto-ohjelmassa hankittujen omaisuuserien erääntyessä takaisin maksettavan pääoman uudelleensijoituksia aiotaan jatkaa täysimääräisesti vielä pidemmän aikaa sen jälkeen, kun EKP:n neuvosto alkaa nostaa EKP:n ohja
In our pressroom you can read all our latest releases, find our press contacts, images, documents and other relevant information about us.Visit our pressroom