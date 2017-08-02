Accelerates AI Evolution: AccelStor Introduces Next Generation High Availability All-NVMe Flash Array
AccelStor, the software-defined all-flash array provider, announced a new high availability all-NVMe flash storage array, the NeoSapphire H810, accelerating the AI era with its uncompromising performance, endurance and capacity topped with AccelStor’s FlexiRemap® flash-oriented software technology. The NeoSapphire H810 will help customers to remove their system bottlenecks by offering a truly seamless user experience. AccelStor’s all-flash array products and technology will be on display at the Flash Memory Summit 2017, Booth #132, in Hall A of the Santa Clara Convention Center, in Santa Clara, California, USA, from August 8 to 10, 2017.
AccelStor will display its new high availability all-NVMe flash storage array─NeoSapphire H810 at the Flash Memory Summit 2017 (Photo: Business Wire)
“The digital transformation is happening at an incredibly rapid pace with the ascent of the connected device, big data analysis and artificial intelligent evolution. These trends are creating tremendous opportunities and also challenges for us to deliver seamless, simple, sophisticated solutions,” said Dr. Weafon Tsao, AccelStor Vice President, “We are extremely excited about the new edge of NVMe flash. Integrating AccelStor’s FlexiRemap® technology with NVMe platform means we are able to live up to the potential of our storage solution for our performance-hungry enterprise customers with extreme low latency and maximized throughput, and furthermore, to assist them explore new business opportunities.”
Dr. Weafon Tsao, will be giving a presentation at the Flash Memory Summit, presenting “NVMeoF Enterprise All-Flash Arrays Offer Top Performance” on August 9th sharing AccelStor’s vision and ambition about the latest NVMeoF flash technology.
Ultra-high Performance and Low Latency
By leveraging the latest generation of the Intel Xeon Scalable Processor, the Purley platform increases up to 1.6x workload-optimized performance versus the prior generation. The NeoSapphire H810 is an all-NVMe flash array as 4U rack mount delivering over 6 million IOPS for 4KB random access. It delivers an overall performance increase of up to 600% compared to the previous NeoSapphire P310 all-NVMe flash array, accelerating today’s modern-day workloads including artificial intelligence, deep learning, virtualization, HPC applications and digital content creation. The H810 comes with 100GbE connectivity supporting the demand from network admins for the highest data rates over a single connection.
True High Availability of NeoSapphire H810
Thanks for the FlexiRemap® technology and shared-nothing architecture, the H810 accomplishes true high availability with no single point of failure. Its symmetric active-active failover design and real-time data synchronization offers microsecond-level access latency and the essential zero downtime.
This approach, is specifically designed to provide no single point of failure and minimal service interruptions, and we believe it is the way to true high availability. To synchronize the data between 2 nodes, AccelStor adopts a special approach for data transfer. AccelStor takes the conventional RDMA (Remote Direct Memory Access) technology to the next level. To transfer the data from node A to node B, AccelStor’s patented technology will pack random 4KB I/O as a capsule. During the capsule transfer, it will efficiently reduce I/O latency and enable fast message synchronization with minimal CPU overhead.
Even under a massive random I/O workload, AccelStor’s unique high-availability extension software, combined with the backbone of the low-latency InfiniBand interlink, enables highly efficient data transfer between the two nodes. Therefore, incoming data can be synchronized in real time and safely preserved on both nodes.
Total Package for Data Service Software Features
Powered by AccelStor’s FlexiRemap® software technology, the NeoSapphire H810 delivers abundant features for data service, advanced redirect-on-write snapshot provides both data recovery and an efficient method for capacity and performance management. The H810 also packs AccelStor’s Free Clone feature, which enables copying of datastores in the vSphere environment without allocating physical capacity. Other handy tools include snapshot backup/recovery, remote replication, inline compression, FlexiDedupe, and the vSphere Web Client plug-in. Even with these rich software features, the H810 still boosts performance for computationally intensive tasks, making data more accessible for advanced analytics.
About AccelStor, Inc.
AccelStor is accelerating the paradigm shift from conventional disk arrays to modern all-flash storage. AccelStor's NeoSapphire all-flash arrays, powered by FlexiRemap® software technology, deliver sustained high IOPS for business-critical applications. With streamlined storage management, multi-protocol support, and front-access, hot-swappable solid-state drives, the NeoSapphire series promises to resolve performance bottlenecks for I/O-intensive applications like virtualization, high-performance computing, database, and media processing. For more information about AccelStor and NeoSapphire, please visit www.accelstor.com.
*AccelStor, FlexiRemap® and NeoSapphire are trademarks or registered trademarks of AccelStor, Inc. in the United States of America and/or other countries.
