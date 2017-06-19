Accuride Corporation Reaches Agreement to Acquire Mefro Wheels GmbH
19.6.2017 15:00 | Business Wire
Accuride Corporation (“Accuride” or “the Company”) – a supplier of components to the North American and European commercial vehicle industries – today announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire mefro wheels GmbH (“Mefro Wheels”). Headquartered in Solingen, Germany, Mefro Wheels is a privately-owned supplier of steel wheels to the European and Asian passenger car, light vehicle and commercial vehicle industries and maintains manufacturing operations in Germany, France, Turkey, Russia and China. The transaction is subject to applicable anti-trust approvals.
Accuride began its global expansion in November 2015 by acquiring a majority stake in Gianetti Ruote S.r.l., a commercial vehicle steel-wheel supplier in Milan, Italy. The pending addition of Mefro Wheels marks Accuride’s second major acquisition under the ownership of Crestview Partners, a leading New York-based private equity firm, which acquired Accuride in November 2016 as a platform for strategic growth in the global commercial vehicle components industry. The first step in that growth plan was Accuride’s May 2017 acquisition of KIC LLC, a global supplier of commercial vehicle wheels and wheel-end components based in Vancouver, Washington.
“The strategic acquisition of Mefro Wheels will solidify Accuride’s position for future growth as a supplier of wheel end solutions to the global commercial vehicle industry, enabling us to better serve the needs of our global customers,” Accuride President and CEO Rick Dauch said. “The addition of Mefro Wheels will extend Accuride’s geographic reach, expand our truck and trailer wheel offering in Europe, Russia and Asia and further diversify the end-markets we serve with passenger car and off-road construction and agriculture businesses. Combining our complementary product offerings, operations and customer relationships will enable us to serve as a dependable source of high-quality wheels and wheel-end components for our global customers across a broad range of on-road and off-road applications.”
Accuride’s acquisition of Mefro Wheels will create a global commercial vehicle wheel and wheel-end component supplier employing approximately 5,000 people at 15 manufacturing facilities in North America, Europe, Russia and the Asia-Pacific region.
About Mefro Wheels
Mefro Wheels GmbH, headquartered in Solingen, Germany, is a manufacturer and supplier of steel wheels for the global commercial vehicle, off-road and automotive industries. The privately-owned company’s on-highway business supplies steel wheels for commercial vehicles – including trucks, buses, truck trailers, and light commercial vehicles – as well as for passenger cars and utility trailers. Its off-road business primarily supplies wheels for agricultural and construction equipment. Founded in 1991, Mefro Wheels employs more than 3,000 people and operates three manufacturing plants in Germany, two in Russia and one each in France, Turkey and China. For more information, visit the Mefro Wheels website at www.mefro-wheels.com.
About Accuride Corporation
With headquarters in Evansville, Ind., USA, Accuride Corporation is a supplier of components to the North American and European commercial vehicle industries. The company’s products include commercial vehicle wheels and wheel-end components and assemblies. The company’s products are marketed under its brand names, which include Accuride®, Accuride Wheel End Solutions™, Gunite®, KIC® and Gianetti Ruote™. Accuride is a portfolio company of Crestview Partners. For more information: www.AccurideCorp.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170619005304/en/
Contact information
MEDIA RELATIONS
Timothy G. Weir, APR
Director/Public Affairs
812-962-5128
tweir@accuridecorp.com
Tietoja julkaisijasta
http://www.businesswire.com
For more than 50 years, Business Wire has been the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Business Wire
Sterling and Wilson Scales New Heights; Gets Awarded the World’s Largest Solar PV Plant19.6.2017 20:57 | Tiedote
Sterling and Wilson, one of the dominant global forces in the solar-PV space, has bagged Turnkey Engineering Procurement and Construction along with Operation & Maintenance contract for the world’s largest single location solar PV plant in Sweihan, Emirates of Abu Dhabi. The project will deliver a capacity of 1177 MWp, easily surpassing the current largest 850 MWp single location plant in China. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170619006072/en/ Image for representation purpose only. (Photo: Business Wire) With construction already underway, the prodigious plant, which is spread over a desert area of 7.8 sq. km, is scheduled to be fully integrated with the grid in a record timeline of just 23 months. To top it all, the project was awarded at the lowest ever recorded bid in the
Eiffage Selected FINALCAD As a Strategic Partner to Accelerate Digital Transformation of Its Construction Sites19.6.2017 19:26 | Tiedote
Eiffage selected FINALCAD as a strategic partner to accelerate the digital transformation of the construction sites of the Group, in an open innovation approach. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170619005968/en/ Benoit de Ruffray, Chairman and CEO, Eiffage with FINALCAD co-founders Jimmy Louchart, Joffroy Louchart and David Vauthrin. Photo credit : Alejandra Gomez. (Photo: Business Wire) The digital transformation of the construction industry has turned into a strategic dimension for the performance of companies in this space. It is a driver of , productivity gains and quality improvement for the construction and infrastructure projects. Aware of the quick changes happening in the digitalisation ecosystem of the construction industry, Eiffage has taken a stance to adopt a
First-Ever World Kidney Cancer Q&A Day Highlights Growing Global Burden19.6.2017 16:00 | Tiedote
Kidney cancer is a silent disease that’s on the rise. The global incidence of kidney cancer is predicted to increase by a shocking 22 percent by 2020. Explanations are incomplete, but include risk factors such as ageing, obesity, high blood pressure and smoking. The lack of answers is why the International Kidney Cancer Coalition (IKCC) and kidney cancer organisations worldwide are marking the first-ever World Kidney Cancer Q&A Day. On June 22, patients, carers, health care professionals and local organisations will be asking questions and seeking answers: What explains the varying incidence of kidney cancer worldwide? High incidence rates are seen in northern and eastern Europe, North America and Australia, with the highest rates estimated in the Czech Republic? How can we address the growing gap in mortality rates for kidney cancer b
Philip Morris International to Build Smoke-Free Product Facility in Germany19.6.2017 15:30 | Tiedote
Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) (NYSE/Euronext Paris: PM) announces plans to invest approximately USD 320 million in a new high-tech facility in Dresden, Germany, to produce HEETS, the tobacco units to be used with the electronic tobacco heating device IQOS. Construction of the 80,000 m2 facility is scheduled to begin in late 2017. Once fully operational in early 2019, the factory is expected to employ about 500 people. IQOS and HEETS have been available for adult smokers in Germany since June 2016, starting with pilot commercialization in Munich, Frankfurt and Berlin. IQOS is currently available in key cities in more than 25 markets around the world. Commenting on the announcement, André Calantzopoulos, PMI’s Chief Executive Officer, said: “This investment represents another step towards a future in which smoke-free products replace cigarettes. Already,
New Study Compares Performance of Masimo Next Generation SedLine® Patient State Index (PSi) to Original PSi During Anesthesia19.6.2017 15:03 | Tiedote
Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) announced today the findings of an abstract presented at Euroanaesthesia 2017 in Geneva, Switzerland. In the study, researchers at University Medical Center Groningen, Netherlands, compared original and Next Generation versions of Masimo Patient State Index (PSi, a processed EEG parameter related to the effect of anesthetic agents) during Masimo SedLine® brain function monitoring of patients under propofol and sevoflurane anesthesia.1 This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170619005407/en/ Masimo RD SedLine® Adult EEG Sensor (Photo: Business Wire) SedLine brain function monitoring features four simultaneous EEG leads to enable continuous assessment of both sides of the brain, four EEG waveforms, a Density Spectral Array (DSA, an easy-to-interpret, hig
Celgene Announces Clinical Data Evaluating Broad Range of Blood Cancers to Be Presented at EHA 201719.6.2017 14:30 | Tiedote
Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) today announced that data from a broad range of company-sponsored and investigator-initiated studies evaluating Celgene investigational agents and investigational uses of marketed products will be presented at the 22nd European Hematology Association annual meeting in Madrid, Spain, from June 22-25, 2017. “Research into blood cancers is at a pivotal point, where we’re able to apply insights into the biology of disease to help evolve the treatment pathways, as well as continue to deepen our understanding of the disease in ways that have the potential to positively impact patients’ lives,” said Michael Pehl, President, Hematology and Oncology for Celgene. “The studies being shared this year illustrate our ongoing commitment to delivering innovative therapies to patients with serious and sometimes underserved blood cancers.” This year’s data pr
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme