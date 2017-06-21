Adaptive Biotechnologies Announces a Collaboration with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to use the clonoSEQ® Assay to Measure Minimal Residual Disease in Ongoing and Future DARZALEX® Multiple Myeloma Trials
21.6.2017 15:00 | Business Wire
Adaptive Biotechnologies, the leader in combining Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) and expert bioinformatics to profile T- and B-cell receptors of the adaptive immune system, announces it has partnered with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to utilize Adaptive’s NGS-based clonoSEQ Assay for measuring minimal residual disease (MRD) in patients with Multiple Myeloma (MM) who have been treated with DARZALEX (daratumumab). DARZALEX is a CD38-directed cytolytic antibody approved for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory MM. Under the terms of the collaboration, Adaptive will receive an undisclosed upfront technology access payment in addition to development funding and potential future milestone payments. Adaptive will be responsible for seeking regulatory approvals for and commercialization of the clonoSEQ Assay in MM.
“Adaptive is thrilled to develop the technology to help measure the depth of response generated by DARZALEX in patients with MM,“ said Chad Robins, CEO and co-founder of Adaptive Biotechnologies. “We look forward to advancing our strategic partnership with Janssen by incorporating the highly sensitive and quantitative clonoSEQ Assay into more trials with DARZALEX.”
Through this collaboration, the parties will work together to demonstrate the clinical utility of monitoring MRD negativity by the clonoSEQ Assay in MM patients who have been treated with DARZALEX, and to assess the medication’s ability to achieve MRD.
“Incorporating novel, proven molecular diagnostic tools into drug development and regulatory processes can enable clinicians to treat patients with the optimal interventions at the right time,” said Charles Sang, Adaptive’s Senior Vice President, Diagnostics. “Adaptive’s clonoSEQ Assay can help accomplish this goal due to the robust validation of the assay. We believe the shared commitment of both companies to monitor MRD negativity in patients with MM will drive the success of this collaboration.”
About Minimal/Measurable Residual Disease
Minimal/measurable residual disease (MRD) refers to cancer cells that remain in the body of a person with lymphoid cancer after treatment. These cells can be present at levels undetectable by traditional morphologic, microscopic examination of blood, bone marrow or a lymph node biopsy. Sensitive molecular technologies, such as next-generation sequencing utilized by the Adaptive Biotechnologies clonoSEQ Assay, are needed for reliable detection of MRD at levels below the limits of traditional assessment.
About the clonoSEQ ® Assay
The Adaptive Biotechnologies clonoSEQ Assay enables physicians to utilize next-generation sequencing-based minimal/measureable residual disease (MRD) detection to inform clinical decision making for patients with lymphoid malignancies. The clonoSEQ Assay detects and quantifies DNA sequences found in malignant cells which can be tracked throughout treatment. This robust assay provides consistent, accurate measurement of disease burden which potentially allows physicians to monitor response to treatment over time to optimize patient management. Adaptive will be seeking marketing authorization from the FDA for the clonoSEQ Assay.
About Adaptive Biotechnologies ®
Adaptive Biotechnologies is the pioneer and leader in combining in combining Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) and expert bioinformatics to profile T-cell and B-cell receptors. Adaptive is bringing the accuracy and sensitivity of its immunosequencing platform into laboratories around the world to drive groundbreaking research in cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Adaptive also translates immunosequencing discoveries into clinical diagnostics and therapeutic development to improve patient care. For more information, please visit adaptivebiotech.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170621005488/en/
Contact information
Adaptive Biotechnologies
Beth Keshishian
917-912-7195
media@adaptivebiotech.com
Tietoja julkaisijasta
http://www.businesswire.com
For more than 50 years, Business Wire has been the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Business Wire
Selection of Preferred Bidder for the Sale of Toshiba Memory Corporation21.6.2017 15:00 | Tiedote
Toshiba Corporation (TOKYO:6502) hereby announces that its board of directors today resolved to select the consortium of Innovation Network Corporation of Japan, Bain Capital Private Equity LP, and Development Bank of Japan (“the Consortium”) a preferred bidder in respect of the sale of Toshiba Memory Corporation (“TMC”). TMC was split from Toshiba Corporation on April 1, 2017, as a wholly owned subsidiary responsible for Toshiba’s memory business. This was done toward securing further management resources essential for the continued growth of the memory business, and to support Toshiba in enhancing its financial structure. Toshiba has determined that the Consortium has presented the best proposal, not only in terms of valuation, but also in respect to certainty of closing, retention of employees, and maintenance of sensitive technology within Japan. Follow
United Engine Corporation: Russian-French SaM146 engine surpasses 600,000 flight hours21.6.2017 14:26 | Tiedote
The Russian-French SaM146 engine that powers Sukhoi Superjet 100 (SSJ100) airliners has logged over 620 thousand flight hours in operation. The SaM146 engine, produced within the 50/50 partnership between Safran and UEC, is successfully operated all around the world by well-known airlines such Russian Aeroflot, Mexican Interjet and Irish CityJet. UEC and Safran, PowerJet mother companies, are both exhibiting SaM146 engines at their respective stands at Paris Air Show 2017 in Le Bourget (France). SaM146 is an integrated power plant which includes the engine and the nacelle equipped by a thrust reverser. The deliveries of SaM146 and all the after-sales services are performed by PowerJet, a joint venture formed on the principles of equal representation by Safran Aircraft Engines and Russian UEC-Saturn (a part of the United Engine Corporation, UEC). UEC-Saturn is a develo
KAL Launches Open Banking Technology Ahead of Europe’s PSD2 Initiative21.6.2017 13:28 | Tiedote
KAL, a world-leading provider of banking software, is delighted to announce the launch of its new open banking technology designed to help banks get ready for the upcoming Second Payment Services Directive (PSD2). PSD2 will transform the European financial sector, establishing what is widely known as Open APIs for banking. PSD2 aims to increase competition and transparency in the European payments market, improve access to accounts and bolster internet banking security. KAL, a trusted provider of transaction software to banking giants around the world, will supply core technology to enable banks to achieve PSD2 compliance with its secure, scalable and cost-effective open banking solution, KTH for PSD2. This is just one of several technologies due to be launched by KAL as part of its KAL-Payments initiative. EU banks have until January 2018 to implement PSD2 APIs m
XPRIZE Announces Teams Advancing in $15M Global Learning XPRIZE at EdTechXEurope21.6.2017 13:00 | Tiedote
Today, XPRIZE, the world’s leader in designing and managing incentive competitions to solve humanity’s grand challenges, announced 11 semi-finalists advancing in the $15M Global Learning XPRIZE. Announced at this year’s EdTechXEurope, XPRIZE is challenging these semi-finalist teams to develop open source and scalable software that will enable children in developing countries to teach themselves basic reading, writing and arithmetic within 15 months. “Throughout my career, I’ve seen the many ways technology has evolved to help children access an education they may otherwise not have,” said Matt Keller, senior director of the Global Learning XPRIZE. “What most excites XPRIZE about these semi-finalist teams is the possibility that their innovative software solutions can exponentially transform the way learning happens across the world, especially in places where children simply can
Karin Warwick-Thompson Rejoins Boyden UK as Managing Partner21.6.2017 12:29 | Tiedote
Boyden, a premier global talent and leadership advisory firm with more than 65 offices in over 40 countries, today announced Karin Warwick-Thompson has rejoined Boyden United Kingdom as Managing Partner. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170621005288/en/ Karin Warwick-Thompson rejoins Boyden UK as a Managing Partner in the firm’s Global Financial Services Practice. (Photo: Business Wire) Warwick-Thompson, an insurance and financial services sector expert, previously served as a Boyden Partner in London from 2015 to May 2017. She brings 25 years’ experience in executive search and leadership advisory solutions, and is well-respected among C-Suite executives and boards across the insurance and financial services sector. “We’re thrilled to welcome Karin back to Boyden,” said Alastai
Blurry Box, the Unbreakable Software Protection Technology21.6.2017 12:00 | Tiedote
Hundreds of participants from all corners of the globe have taken part in a hackers contest aimed at cracking a game protected with Blurry Box ®, the pinnacle of encryption recently launched by Wibu-Systems. The outcome: No one could break the latest software protection technology introduced by the leading provider of secure license management in the industrial world. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170621005512/en/ The contestants tried frantically for three weeks; two of them submitted their results to the independent jury consisting of IT security scientists from the Horst Goertz Institute (HGI) and the Institute for Internet Security - if(is). Their exploits were proven to be not correct, resulting in a voluntary award of €1,000 each against the total sum of €50,000 that was original
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme