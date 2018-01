Adel Abidins utställning History Wipes till Ateneum

Ateneum's Finland 100 projects reached large audiences across Finland 13.12.2017 11:14 | Tiedote

The Finland 100 projects of the Ateneum Art Museum have taken the Ateneum's beloved works on a tour of 14 art museums across Finland, from Mariehamn to Inari. The exhibitions Stories of Finnish Art – the Ateneum Collection on Tour and Classics on Tour 2017 have broken visitor records at museums. This is the first time in the 21st century that Ateneum works have toured Finland on this scale.