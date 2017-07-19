ADM Expands Destination Marketing Capabilities with Completion of Industries Centers Acquisition

19.7.2017 10:15 | Business Wire

Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) announced today that it has completed its acquisition of a controlling interest in Industries Centers, which will now be known as ADM Israel.

“By combining ADM’s unparalleled global network with the experience and capabilities of Industries Centers, ADM Israel offers customers in Israel unequalled service, including end-to-end supply chain management,” said Joe Taets, president of ADM’s Agricultural Services business unit. “We’re looking forward to expanding to offer both new and existing customers in Israel a wide array of products, from soybean meal to grains to feed ingredients.”

ADM Israel, which serves a significant and diversified customer base within Israel, operates a 45,000 MT storage facility strategically located at the Port of Ashdod.

“This is yet another way in which ADM is expanding its global origination and distribution network into new geographies, and growing our capability to deliver products from around the globe directly to customers,” Taets added. “From our Medsofts joint venture to our ports on the Black Sea to our new venture here in Israel, we are committed to enhancing our global origination and logistics capabilities so that we can offer customers around the world best-in-class service.”

Omer Eran, CEO, ADM Israel, added, “Having been a customer of ADM for so many years, it is a proud day for all of us at Industries Centers, as we partner with ADM and begin a new journey together as ADM Israel.”

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the above statements constitute forward-looking statements. ADM’s filings with the SEC provide detailed information on such statements and risks, and should be consulted along with this release. To the extent permitted under applicable law, ADM assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

About ADM

For more than a century, the people of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) have transformed crops into products that serve the vital needs of a growing world. Today, we’re one of the world’s largest agricultural processors and food ingredient providers, with approximately 32,000 employees serving customers in more than 160 countries. With a global value chain that includes approximately 500 crop procurement locations, 250 ingredient manufacturing facilities, 38 innovation centers and the world’s premier crop transportation network, we connect the harvest to the home, making products for food, animal feed, industrial and energy uses. Learn more at www.adm.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170719005471/en/

Contact information

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Media Relations

Jackie Anderson

media@adm.com

+1 312-634-8484

or

Aurelie Giles

media-eu@adm.com

+41 21 702 84 00