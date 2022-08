Administer julkaisee puolivuosikatsauksen tammi-kesäkuulta 2022 keskiviikkona 31.8.2022

Administer invests in developing customer experience and customer management: Tiina Moberg appointed as Head of Customer Relationship Management 15.8.2022 15:00:00 EEST | Press release

Administer wants to be the best player in its industry by delivering a high-quality customer experience and making customers’ financial and payroll management efficient and smooth. In order to achieve these goals, we are investing in customer relationship management and improving the customer experience by appointing Tiina Moberg as the new Head of Customer Relationship Management. Moberg joined the Group on 1 August 2022. “One of the focus areas of Administer’s strategy is a superior customer experience. The brand is built on customer experience and the promises made through this are fulfilled in customer interactions. I’m very happy and pleased about the new position and excited to join the Administer organisation and get into work. Administer is a big and strong player in its line of business, and it’s great to be given the opportunity to build and strengthen customer relationship management in a new industry for me. Our goal throughout the Group is also to reform the industry by ut