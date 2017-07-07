Adoption of New Therapy for Autoimmune Diseases to Benefit Millions of Patients in Over 100 Countries
9.7.2017 09:30 | Business Wire
Professor Tadamitsu Kishimoto of the Osaka University, winner of the King Faisal International Prize for Medicine 2017, has stated that more than 100 countries, including Saudi Arabia, have adopted an effective biological approach in the treatment of autoimmune diseases, raising hopes for millions of people around the world who suffer from such diseases. The new treatment is significant considering that autoimmune diseases, which result from the failure of immune system cells to differentiate between the body’s tissues and cells, and alien tissues and cells, cause the body to fight against itself.
This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170708005001/en/
Professor Tadamitsu Kishimoto (Photo: ME NewsWire)
Professor Kishimoto, who was recently awarded the prestigious prize for the discovery of endogenous chemical interleukin-6’s (IL-6) pathway and its role in inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, said this while delivering a lecture organised by the King Faisal International Prize at the College of Medicine at the King Saud University in Riyadh. This lecture reflected the King Faisal International Prize’s efforts to promote the dissemination, transfer and localisation of knowledge by honouring humanitarian achievements and celebrating everything that serves people and improves their wellbeing.
A world-renowned immunologist, Professor Kishimoto has, through his research during the last 30 years, developed an IL-6 receptor-blocking antibody that has been recognized as the first approved treatment for diseases such progressive sclerosis and rheumatoid arthritis.
“The discovery of IL-6 receptor-blocking antibody has led to a major breakthrough in the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It has been approved for treatment in over 100 countries, including Saudi Arabia, Japan, the EU, and the US. Today almost one million people suffering from such diseases are being successfully treated with this antibody,” stated Kishimoto.
Besides being an immune protein, IL-6 is responsible for fever in autoimmune, infectious or non-infectious diseases, and is produced in the body wherever there is inflammation. IL-6 is implicated in a wide variety of inflammation-associated diseases, including diabetes mellitus and systemic juvenile rheumatoid arthritis.
The discovery of the antibody has not only led to the treatment of inflammatory diseases but has also paved the way for the training of several immunologists in all parts of the world, added Professor Kishimoto.
The King Faisal International Prize in Medicine has earlier been awarded to two researchers from Japan. Tetsuro Fujiwara was the first recipient when he shared the award with Bengt A. Robertson of Sweden in 1996 for research on the management of Neonatal Respiratory Distress Syndrome. Shinya Yamanaka was the second winner, sharing the prize in 2011 with James Alexander Thomson of USA. Yamanaka later won the Nobel Prize in 2012.
To know more about King Faisal International Prize, visit our website:
*Source: ME NewsWire
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170708005001/en/
Contact information
for King Faisal Foundation
Hussain Abu Hajer, +966568685008
Hussain@hadathgroup.com
or
Rima Abuobaid
UAE Mob: +971509155921
KSA Mob: +966556890730
rima@hadathgroup.com
Tietoja julkaisijasta
http://www.businesswire.com
For more than 50 years, Business Wire has been the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Business Wire
Historic Acquisition of The Iconic Grosvenor House Hotel by Ashkenazy Acquisition Corp7.7.2017 23:15 | Tiedote
One of the world’s most iconic assets, The Grosvenor House Hotel in London, was acquired by U.S. real estate firm Ashkenazy Acquisition Corp on 6th July 2017 in what constitutes the most significant single asset hotel deal in U.K. history. Financial terms were not disclosed. Ashkenazy Acquisition Corp has one of the largest portfolios of iconic assets in the U.S. and this acquisition reflects a continued aggressive focus from Ashkenazy Acquisition Corp to deploy, over the next 24 months, an additional 2 billion euro of equity in acquiring global iconic assets. Other iconic assets owned by Ashkenazy include Union Station (Washington, D.C.), Faneuil Hall Marketplace (Boston), 625 Madison Avenue (New York), Bayside Marketplace (Miami) and Barneys New York (New York & Los Angeles). Recently, Ashkenazy acquired a stake in the famed Plaza Hotel in New York City.
Dole Food Company, Inc. Announces Receipt of Requisite Consents and Expiration of the Consent Solicitation Relating to Its 7.25% Senior Secured Notes Due 20257.7.2017 20:00 | Tiedote
Dole Food Company, Inc. (“Dole”) announced today that it has received the requisite consents (the “Requisite Consents”) with respect to its previously announced solicitation of consents (the “Consent Solicitation”) regarding certain amendments (the “Amendments”) to the Indenture, dated as of April 6, 2017, among Dole, guarantors party thereto and Wilmington Trust, National Association, as trustee (the “Trustee”), governing its 7.25% Senior Secured Notes due 2025 (the “Notes”) (the “Indenture”), on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Consent Solicitation Statement, dated June 26, 2017 (the “Consent Solicitation Statement”). The Consent Solicitation expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on July 6, 2017 (the “Expiration Time”). The Consent Fee (as defined in the Consent Solicitation Statement) will be payable to holders of Notes who validly delivered
Libertex Launched Contract Trading in Bitcoin and Litecoin7.7.2017 09:00 | Tiedote
Contracts for difference for Bitcoin and Litecoin became available in Libertex trading platform to the European traders starting from July 6th, 2017. Now one can stake on either buying or selling of the cryptocurrencies. Libertex Business Development Manager Andew Nikolaev said: “Nowadays the interest in cryptocurrencies is very high, and the number of people intending to invest money into cryptocurrencies grows in geometric progression. Launch of the contracts for these instruments in Libertex will satisfy the demand from European traders.” On the back of the Bitcoin legalization in Japan, the cost of the mentioned cryptocurrencies increased significantly reaching the record value of USD 2,800. At the same time both the amount of people staking on their surge and the amount of people staking on the crash increased. Contracts for difference for Bitcoin and Litecoin
Exclusive Group Acquires US VAD – Fine Tec6.7.2017 23:33 | Tiedote
Exclusive Group, the value-added services and technologies (VAST) group, today advanced its global distribution partner offering with the acquisition of leading Silicon Valley-headquartered cybersecurity VAD, Fine Tec. The move places Exclusive Group at the heart of the world’s largest cybersecurity market; complementing its existing global presence throughout the EMEA and APAC regions. Global systems integrators, service providers and vendors, as well as large North American reseller partners, will be the chief beneficiaries as Exclusive Group extends its unique, highly successful ‘Disruptive Distribution’ blueprint with an established local player that already shares similar DNA and value-adding culture. “This will be a major step forward for our global proposition as we harness US-based skills, resources and relationships to support the execution of worldwide deals with large system
VR and AR Examined from All Angles at IBC20176.7.2017 20:38 | Tiedote
Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR) and Mixed Reality (MR) will come under real-world scrutiny at IBC2017, with opportunities throughout the show to learn more about these new technologies - from their current place in the market to the opportunities they offer, as well as examining technological challenges and user experiences. Rikard Steiber, President Viveport and SVP Virtual Reality at HTC Vive, will give a conference keynote presentation on 16 September looking at the road ahead for VR. The session will look at the emerging swathe of consumer devices and services, such as the Viveport VR app store, as well as showcasing successful VR experiences across platforms, from entertainment to sports content. While revenue forecasts for VR and AR over the next three years run into the billions, many companies are still hesitant to invest. The panel discussion “Leaving t
Eagle Genomics announces Advisory Board formation6.7.2017 19:29 | Tiedote
Smart data management company, Eagle Genomics, is pleased to announce the formation of an Advisory Board comprised of some of the world’s thought leaders in data and life sciences. Members of the board are all exceptional individuals representing enterprise, academia, investment and education. The purpose of the Advisory Board is to further the Company’s mission to enable insight through data driven discovery, with members offering specialised scientific expertise to the executive management team. Founding members of the Advisory Board include Nessa Carey, Douglas Kell CBE, Researcher and Systems Biologist at the University of Manchester, Cliff Meltzer, CEO at Excellcare, David Cleevely CBE, Chairman at Raspberry Pi Foundation and Paul Flicek, Head of Genes, Genomes and Variation Resources at European Bioinformatics Institute. “Each advisor brings a wealth
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme