Advantage Smollan Announces the Acquisition of Hamilton Bright

3.7.2017 18:00 | Business Wire

Advantage Smollan, the joint holding company between Advantage Solutions (Advantage) and Global Smollan Holdings (Smollan), announced today its pending acquisition of Hamilton Bright Group B.V., a specialist in sales, brand activation and market intelligence in the Netherlands and Belgium. The completion of the acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions.

Advantage Smollan provides outsourced sales, marketing, and technology solutions for consumer goods manufacturers and retailers in a number of European markets. Hamilton Bright extends Advantage Smollan’s reach into the key markets of the Netherlands and Belgium and provide a unified solution for customers in these countries. Hamilton Bright will continue to operate under its current name.

Laurence Clube, Chief Operating Officer of Advantage Smollan, commented, “I am very excited about Hamilton Bright joining Advantage Smollan. This move brings a high quality business into the group and will enable us to improve and broaden what we do for our customers by sharing best practices.”

“To build Advantage Smollan’s footprint across Europe, we are targeting companies that are number one in their markets and share our entrepreneurial culture and passion for adding value. We have clearly found that in Hamilton Bright,” said Tanya Domier, CEO of Advantage.

David Smollan, Chief Executive Officer of Smollan, added, "We are excited to partner with Hamilton Bright who are a great cultural fit for our group and bring great expertise through their diversified service offerings".

Hamilton Bright was founded in 2000 and holds a client portfolio that includes many of the largest companies operating in the Netherlands and Belgium, whether of national or international origin.

“Hamilton Bright has a strong history of success in improving retail sales in the consumer electronics, body and healthcare, and food sectors,” said Claudio Missaglia, CEO of Hamilton Bright. “We believe that as part of Advantage Smollan we will continue to deliver exceptional results for our clients and to increase the opportunities for our people.”

About Advantage Smollan

Founded in 2015, Advantage Smollan is a jointly-owned holding company of Advantage Solutions (Advantage) and Global Smollan Holdings (Smollan) that provides unified sales, marketing, and technology solutions for consumer goods manufacturers and retailers across Europe. Advantage Smollan offers the industry’s best capabilities and technology along with the local knowledge to address the unique dynamics of individual markets. The company combines Advantage’s and Smollan’s best practices and resources with the extensive experience and market leadership of each portfolio company – all aligned in service excellence, thought leadership, and entrepreneurial spirit to deliver better results for clients and customers. For more information, visit www.advantagesmollan.com. For more information on Advantage, visit www.advantagesolutions.net. For more information on Smollan, visit www.smollan.com.

About Hamilton Bright Group

Hamilton Bright is a shopper sales & marketing specialist, building and strengthening brands on the shop floor for some of the biggest brands in consumer electronics, the food industry, DIY, out of home and personal & healthcare. Hamilton Bright specializes in providing sales, brand activation and marketing intelligence solutions in the Netherlands and Belgium. For additional information, visit www.hamiltonbright.com

