Agri-INNO palkitsee maatalousalan innovaation kolmatta kertaa

Tokyo Saikai and Vaarnii to be featured at pop-up stands at Habitare 21.6.2021 10:00:00 EEST | Press release

The Finnish company Vaarnii and the Japanese company Tokyo Saikai have been selected to present at pop-up stands at this autumn’s Habitare. This will be the fourth time that the pop-up concept has been a feature at the event. Habitare will be held at Messukeskus in Helsinki from 15 to 19 September 2021.