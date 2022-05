Ajankohtainen turvallisuustilanne esillä ulkoministeri Haaviston Washingtonin-vierailulla

Current security situation to be discussed during Foreign Minister Haavisto’s visit to Washington DC 25.5.2022 12:30:38 EEST | Press release

Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto will visit Washington DC on 25–27 May. He will meet US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and speak with representatives of the US administration and Congress. In addition, Minister Haavisto will discuss Finland’s views on transatlantic security at an event held at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), which is a non-profit policy research organisation focusing on security policy.