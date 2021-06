Ajoneuvolainat muodostavat lähes viidesosan luotto-laitosten myöntämistä kulutusluotoista

Vehicle loans account for almost one fifth of consumer credit granted by credit institutions 1.6.2021 10:54:46 EEST | Press release

According to new statistical data, nearly one fifth (19.2%) of consumer credit[1] granted by credit institutions to households at the end of April 2021 were vehicle loans[2]. The stock of consumer credit amounted to EUR 16.5 bn, of which vehicle loans accounted for EUR 3.2 bn[3], overdrafts and credit card credit for 4.1 bn and other consumer credit for EUR 9.3 bn. Most of the vehicle loans (EUR 2.4 bn) were uncollateralised. Collateralised vehicle loans totalled EUR 0.8 bn. At the end of April 2021, the average interest rate on the consumer credit stock was 4.61%. For the stock of vehicle loans, the average interest rate was 2.79%, for the stock of other consumer credit 4.29% and for overdrafts and credit card credit 6.73%. Meanwhile, the average interest rate on the stock of uncollateralised vehicle loans stood at 2.92% and on the stock of other uncollateralised consumer credit at 6.70%. The average interest rate on the stock of collateralised vehicle loans (2.40%) was almost the sam