Akseli Leinosen uusi julkinen teos Ecology Stone on valmistunut Keski-Pasilaan

Ecology Stone, a new piece of public art by Akseli Leinonen completed in Keski-Pasila 19.10.2020 11:04:21 EEST | Press release

Ecology Stone by Akseli Leinonen, a new work of public art, has been completed on Fredikanterassi in front of Tripla in Keski-Pasila. The work will be unveiled in the presence of the artist on Tuesday 20 October at 11 am. Ecology Stone won the general artwork competition in 2016–2017. The competition was organised by the City of Helsinki and YIT Rakennus Oy. It was organised to find a permanent and positional piece that would highlight the nature of Fredikanterassi as a space for meetings and feeling good. The organisers wanted the work to lend a unique identity to the area and offer new perspectives for both local residents and anyone visiting the Pasila area.