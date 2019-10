Aktuella ekonomiska teman, förfalskningar och historia på Myntmuseets program i höst

How can we avoid a negative equilibrium of low growth and low inflation? 3.10.2019 11:00:00 EEST | Press release

At its meeting on 12 September 2019, the Governing Council of the ECB concluded that economic growth in the euro area will continue to be subdued. The expansion of global trade has stalled, while the headwinds in manufacturing, in particular, have proven more long-lasting than previously forecast. Inflation has persistently fallen short of the ECB's price stability objective. The Governing Council noted that the growth outlook remains beset by prominent downside risks and that inflationary pressures are projected to stay muted.