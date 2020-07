Aleksanterinkatu 40–42 sai Gold-tason LEED-sertifikaatin - Lähes koko Kämp-kortteli nyt LEED-sertifioitu

Responsible investment through index funds expands further in emerging markets – Ilmarinen once again one of the co-developers 6.7.2020 11:30:00 EEST | Press release

Europe’s leading asset management company Amundi listed its new Amundi MSCI Emerging ESG Leaders UCITS ETF fund on Germany’s Xetra on 30 June 2020. Ilmarinen is a participant in the listing of the fund after having invested EUR 500 million in it.