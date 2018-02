AlfaTV:n näkyvyysalue on laajentunut valtakunnalliseksi Digitan antenni-tv-verkossa 1.2.

Digita and Empower to cooperate in developing smarter business for industries through IoT 24.1.2018 10:09 | Tiedote

Empower and national network operator Digita have started a cooperation in which the smart industrial maintenance and management analytics service provider Empower will utilise Digita’s IoT network based on LoRaWAN technology in its Emsight analytics service. With the Emsight service, industrial companies are able to monitor and analyse data from sensors at multiple measuring points. In the energy sector, the solution is employed at hydroelectric and thermal power plants, among others. – By making use of Digita’s IoT network, sensors can now be placed to monitor sites that are geographically distant and which have no staff physically present. This gives an excellent opportunity to develop production processes from a more data-oriented approach, explains Stefan Wiklund, Director, Digital Services and IoT at Empower. Small, critical changes may also be difficult to observe with the naked eye. In such cases, data transmitted by the sensors on the anomaly will initiate repairs before the s