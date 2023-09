Almaralilta merkittävä sijoitus syöpädiagnostiikkaa kehittävälle Genomillille

A rare new type of ecosystem for startup growth architecture and funding is born in Finland 26.4.2023 15:03:46 EEST | Press release

Finland has long been one of the most interesting markets for startup investors. However, an organization focused on helping founders develop and grow their startups has been missing from the market. Almaral and Liquido have now teamed up to create a unique combination of insight and knowledge in startup growth architecture and funding.