Almost hundred companies are listed to showcase Finland’s most inspiring examples of the circular economy
Business activities that follow the principles of a new, more efficient economy are spreading among the Finns: the list Sitra maintains to showcase the most interesting examples of companies in the circular economy is expanding again. The updated list now contains 97 companies and a group of people skilled in traditional crafts.
In October 2016, Sitra published for the first time The most interesting companies in the circular economy list. The list showcases examples of business activities to encourage Finnish companies to switch to sustainable business activities that follow the principles of a new and more efficient economy.
Finland is among the first countries to move towards an era in which well-being in society cannot be increased through the mass production of more and more goods. To maintain profitable business, we need new operating practices and solutions to ensure that materials and their value circulate in our society for as long as possible and loss and waste are kept to a minimum.
While the first listing comprised 19 companies, the now published third, updated version of The most interesting companies in the circular economy list increases the number of interesting examples to almost one hundred. With their solutions, the companies on the list show how profitable business is already conducted in a new way that promotes the circular economy. As the number of the pioneers increases, more will be required from these motivator companies. When the first list was published, Kari Herlevi, the project director of the Circular Economy focus area, indeed promised that the criteria for getting on the list would become tougher, much in the same way that emissions requirements for cars do with the proliferation of solutions.
"That time has come now, as we already have about one hundred interesting circular economy companies. Next year, we will continue by evaluating how interesting and inspiring the companies on the list are compared with emerging new companies," he continues.
The companies on the list have been divided up according to five business models. New companies include Fluid Intelligence, which sells lubricant oil as a service; eRENT, which offers a digital platform for sharing machines and equipment to companies; Sulapac, which offers biodegradable materials to replace plastics in packaging and Gold and Green Foods, which provides pulled oats as an alternative to animal protein.
New innovations are not always required in the circular economy business - the about 400 upholstery companies in Finland have now been included in the list as one group.
”Extending the useful life of a product is also at the heart of the circular economy. To succeed, we need professionals who know how to service and repair products," says Herlevi.
|
The circular economy provides Finland with opportunities worth billions of euros when climate change forces the world to search for new operating and business models to be able to give up the overconsumption of virgin natural resources while still guaranteeing a financial basis for well-being.
In autumn 2016, Finland was the first country in the world to publish a national road map to a circular economy. The first steps outlined in this road map prepared under the leadership of Sitra were complemented by the Government's Action Plan for a Circular Economy, in which the concrete measures taken by the Government and Sitra to promote the circular economy during this government term are brought together.
Sitra will continue its work to motivate the spread of the circular economy until autumn 2019.
Avainsanat
Yhteyshenkilöt
Kari Herlevi, Project Director, kari.herlevi@sitra.fi, +358 50 463 9397
Samuli Laita, Specialist, Communications, samuli.laita@sitra.fi, +358 40 536 8650
Linkit
Tietoja julkaisijasta
Itämerenkatu 11-13, PL 160
00180 HELSINKI
0294 618 991http://www.sitra.fi
Sitra is a future fund that collaborates with partners from different sectors to research, trial and implement bold new ideas that shape the future. Our aim is a Finland that succeeds as a pioneer in sustainable wellbeing.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Sitra
Kiertotalous juurtuu yrityksiin – Sitran listalla jo miltei sata firmaa28.12.2017 09:00 | Tiedote
Uuden, tehokkaamman talouden mukainen liiketoiminta leviää suomalaisten keskuudessa: Sitran ylläpitämä, kiertotalouden kiinnostavimpia yritysesimerkkejä esittelevä lista laajenee jälleen. Päivitetyllä listalla on nyt 97 yritystä sekä joukko perinteisen käsityöammatin taitajia.
Den cirkulära ekonomin slår rot hos företag – närmare hundra firmor finns redan med på Sitras lista28.12.2017 09:00 | Tiedote
Ny, effektivare affärsverksamhet som är förenlig med ekonomin sprids bland finländarna: Den av Sitra upprätthållna listan över de mest intressanta företagsexemplen inom cirkulär ekonomi utvidgas ytterligare. Den uppdaterade listan omfattar nu 97 företag och en grupp experter på traditionella hantverksyrken.
Oulussa haetaan uusia ratkaisuja nuorisotyöttömyyteen8.12.2017 08:30 | Tiedote
Oulun seudulla asuu noin 4 000 alle 35-vuotiasta nuorta, jotka eivät opiskele tai käy töissä. Millainen tuki auttaisi eniten näitä syrjäytymisvaarassa olevia nuoria? Tähän kysymykseen Oulu hakee vastauksia Vaikuttavuuskehittämöstä yhdessä noin 15 yrityksen ja järjestön kanssa.
I Uleåborg söker man nya lösningar till ungdomsarbetslösheten8.12.2017 08:30 | Tiedote
I Uleåborgsregionen bor cirka 4 000 unga under 35 år utan varken studie- eller arbetsplats. Vilket stöd skulle hjälpa dessa unga som riskerar att bli utslagna? Uleåborg söker tillsammans med cirka 15 företag och organisationer nya lösningar till denna fråga med hjälp av Vaikuttavuuskehittämö.
50 vuotta seuraavien sukupolvien asialla5.12.2017 01:00 | Tiedote
Sitra oli 50 vuotta sitten 5.12.1967 eduskunnan lahja 50-vuotiaalle itsenäiselle Suomelle. Peruspääomaksi annettiin Suomen Pankin ylijäämiä 100 miljoonan markan edestä ja tehtäväksi Suomen kilpailukyvyn ja hyvinvoinnin lisääminen. Eduskunta teki rohkean juhlapäätöksen vaikeana aikana. Sitran idea oli ennenkuulumaton: oman peruspääomansa tuotolla elävä riippumaton rahasto, jonka tehtävänä olisi suomalaisten parempi tulevaisuus.
50 år av arbete för kommande generationer5.12.2017 01:00 | Tiedote
För 50 år sedan, den 5 december 1967, var Sitra riksdagens gåva till det 50-åriga självständiga Finland. Sitra fick 100 miljoner mark från Finlands Banks överskott i grundkapital och uppgiften att förbättra Finlands konkurrenskraft och välfärd. Riksdagen fattade ett modigt festbeslut under en svår tid. Idén bakom Sitra saknade motstycke: en oberoende fond som lever på avkastningen av sitt eget grundkapital och vars uppgift är att skapa en bättre framtid för finländarna.
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme