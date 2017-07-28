Alteryx Announces Radio 4 Presenter and Comedian Timandra Harkness Will Keynote Inspire Europe 2017
28.7.2017 10:01 | Business Wire
Alteryx, Inc., a leader in self-service analytics, today announced that presenter, writer and comedian Timandra Harkness will be the keynote speaker at Inspire Europe 2017, the company’s second annual European user conference, this September.
Timandra is best known for work with BBC Radio 4, presenting FutureProofing and acting as the resident reporter on The Human Zoo. She has appeared widely on television presenting Data, Data Everywhere, Personality Politics and The Singularity. Timandra has also toured the UK performing stand-up comedy inspired by math and science as well publishing her own book – Big Data: Does Size Matter.
“Through her shows and writing, Timandra brings a unique and clever approach to telling entertaining stories with and about data,” said Seth Greenberg, Chief Marketing Officer at Alteryx, Inc. “We’re very excited to find someone who shares our passion to improve the way businesses and individuals look at data to make informed business decisions. I can’t wait for our attendees to see Timandra bring her knowledge and unique sense of humour to the stage at Inspire Europe.”
Inspire Europe 2017 will take place at Tobacco Dock from 12th – 13th September 2017, and will celebrate self-service data analytics with the theme of the "Icons of Analytics." Visit the conference website for the most current speaker line-up and details about the different tracks available to attendees.
There are 18 customer speakers including Deloitte, Omnicron Media Group, Shell, Sony Music and others, as well as, 10 industry partners bringing more insights and information for attendees. Registration is available on the Inspire Europe site.
Alteryx is a registered trademark of Alteryx, Inc.
About Alteryx, Inc.
Alteryx (NYSE: AYX) is a leader in self-service data analytics software. Alteryx Analytics provides analysts with the unique ability to easily prep, blend and analyze all of their data using a repeatable workflow, then deploy and share analytics at scale for deeper insights in hours, not weeks. Analysts love the Alteryx Analytics platform because they can connect to and cleanse data from data warehouses, cloud applications, spreadsheets and other sources, easily join this data together, then perform analytics — predictive, statistical and spatial — using the same intuitive user interface, without writing any code. Visit www.alteryx.com
