Alteryx Joins Forces with Plotly to Enable Data Visualization Throughout the Analytics Lifecycle
12.8.2017 02:57 | Business Wire
Alteryx, Inc., (NYSE: AYX), a leader in self-service data analytics, today announced that it is partnering with Plotly, the preferred data visualization platform for modern data science, to enhance inline “visualytics” within the Alteryx platform. As modern organizations seek to distribute analytics capabilities across a variety of business users, there has been a significant shift towards self-service platforms — and now — for more intuitive visual representations (or inline visualytics) of data as it moves through the analytics pipeline. With this integration, line-of-business analysts can work in a more agile environment that supports sophisticated analytics techniques.
“Increasingly, our customers are asking to visualize and understand their data not just at the conclusion of the analytics process, but throughout the problem-solving journey,” said Dean Stoecker, CEO of Alteryx. “Plotly’s interactive visualization is the ideal technology to match with the Alteryx platform to increase the productivity of analysts during the entire modeling process. Through visual analytics — or, visualytics, as we like to call it — we are making those thrilling discoveries all the more accessible.”
With the Alteryx platform, users have an end-to-end solution to access and discover data assets, utilize powerful dataset creation capabilities, apply statistical and spatial analysis, and visualize data. To date, the Alteryx platform has often been paired with traditional dashboarding solutions to enable visualization. Adding a visualization panel directly into the Alteryx platform is a logical step in creating a unified experience for business analysts. Plotly’s robust charting library and JSON-based architecture makes it an ideal partner for delivering even greater value to customers.
“The Alteryx philosophy of making analytics easier is very much complementary to our mission of empowering users to easily create robust and impactful data visualizations,” said Jack Parmer, CEO of Plotly. “Our open-source, intuitive and interactive technology means that charts, graphs, and other visual assets are as easy to create and share by non-coders, as they are by developers.”
In addition to the Plotly partnership, Alteryx today announced that Ashley Kramer has joined as Vice President of Product Management and will be based in the company’s development facility in Broomfield, Colorado. Kramer brings tremendous knowledge to Alteryx to help scale its product organization, facilitate the development of cloud-based offerings and strengthen strategic technology partnerships. Prior to Alteryx, Kramer was Director of Product Management and Head of Cloud Strategy at Tableau Software, Inc. where she oversaw the vision and development of its SaaS offering. Prior to that, Ashley was Technical Program Manager at Amazon.com, Inc., where she focused on the Kindle product line.
Alteryx (NYSE: AYX) is a leader in self-service data analytics. The Alteryx platform provides analysts with the unique ability to easily prep, blend and analyze all of their data using a repeatable workflow, then deploy and share analytics at scale for deeper insights in hours, not weeks. Analysts love the Alteryx platform because they can connect to and cleanse data from data warehouses, cloud applications, spreadsheets and other sources, easily join this data together, then perform analytics — predictive, statistical and spatial — using the same intuitive user interface, without writing any code.
Plotly is the creator of Plotly.js, Dash, PLOTCON, and the fastest growing charting libraries for R and Python. Plotly’s online chart maker at plot.ly is the easiest and fastest way to graph and share D3.js charts online. Plotly customers include Facebook, King Games, Red Hat, S&P Global Market Intelligence and government institutions. Join the data visualization conversation by visiting the Plotly blog, Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook pages.
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding the partnership with Plotly and its impact on business analysts working with sophisticated analytics techniques. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual results due to a variety of factors including, but not limited to: our ability to integrate Plotly’s work into our platform; our ability to develop and release product and service enhancements and new products and services to respond to rapid technological change in a timely and cost-effective manner; intense and increasing competition in our market; and other general market, political, economic, and business conditions.
