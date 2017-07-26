ALTV Extends Launch of Hit Current Events Show ‘Street’s Point of View’ to Jordan after Success across the Middle East and North Africa
26.7.2017 14:25 | Business Wire
ALTV.com, one of the fastest growing free streaming services recently launched in the Middle East and North Africa, is bringing its hit show ‘Lel Share3 Weghet Nazar’, the Arabic transliteration of ‘Street’s Point of View’, to Jordanian audiences after attracting millions of viewers to the show’s unique user-generated format in Egypt and Morocco.
The topical user-generated show first gripped audiences in Egypt, filming on the streets of Cairo to question members of the public over their opinions of daily topics covering local, national and international current affairs, entertainment and sports.
Following Street’s Point of View’s success in Egypt, ALTV launched the show in Morocco earlier this year, shooting on the streets of Casablanca to create content that is unique to Moroccan audiences.
Street’s Point of View’s Jordanian launch will now see the show take to the streets of Amman helmed by ALTV Producer Ashraf Abulkher. The show airs Monday to Friday at 6pm online at ALTV.com and through the ALTV mobile app. It can also be seen, along with its Moroccan and Egyptian counterparts, on Facebook @ALTV.LSWN.
Speaking about the show’s success, Abulkher commented: “We are incredibly excited to be launching Street’s Point of View here in Jordan and already the response from initial episodes has been incredibly positive. The fast-paced format of the show is allowing our Jordanian followers to keep up-to-date with topical current events and the show gives a voice to the point of views from the streets not only in Jordan but across the MENA region.”
“We’re seeing our audience excited by the idea that they can feature on a show that they can then view later that day on their smartphone. The idea that ALTV is working with young, local talent and giving them a platform is also another aspect that is completely new to Jordanian’s who have not historically been granted these opportunities to turn their passion for creating content into their profession,” added Abulkher.
Overseeing the progression of Street’s Point of View as it extends across the MENA region, ALTV founder and media entrepreneur David C. McCourt, who is Executive Producer on Street’s Point of View, commented: “ALTV’s mission is to fuel the ambition of talented content creators and by giving them the tools, training, resources and the platform to publish, we’re seeing incredibly high quality programming that reflects the views and interests of local communities. We are quickly becoming the preferred platform for content that showcases views from the street, as well as lifestyle and entertainment and sports.”
Street’s Point of View has already found support from Jordanian stars with fashion blogger Dana Abu Hasna appearing in a recent episode as well as comedian Rajae Qawas who also stars in hit Ramadan series ‘Al Hob! Al Hob!’, produced by Jordanian broadcaster ROYA TV and broadcast online exclusively at ALTV.com
“Our viewers can expect lots more exciting user-generated content from ALTV in the near future, with at least two new shows currently in the works and special episodes celebrating one year since Street’s Point of View first launched, due in September,” concluded McCourt.
Watch Street’s Point of View online at https://www.altv.com/shows/lel-share3-weghet-nazar-en
See more shows at www.altv.com
Download the ALTV app, available on Android or iOS
About ALTV.com:
ALTV.com is a community-led digital media platform, empowering people to create high quality content that matters to them. It democratizes the field of content creation and provides a platform of opportunity for all local creators to unleash their inner skills and make their passions a reality.
ALTV provides content creators with access to training and support that nurtures their creative ideas and rewards their ambitions. ALTV promotes the power of expression using its wide, multi-discipline expertise to invest in every aspect of content creation, from production to marketing.
