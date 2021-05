Älykellojen myynti lähes tuplaantui vuodessa ja erityisesti yksi kategoria lähti selvään nousuun – DNA:n asiantuntija kertoo mitä ominaisuuksia suomalaiset nyt kelloonsa haluavat

Sales of smartwatches nearly double in one year with one category in particular trending strongly – DNA’s expert explains what features Finns look for in a watch right now 20.5.2021 10:45:00 EEST | Press release

Figures by DNA show that sales of smartwatches grew up as much as 95 per cent from 2019 to 2020. Right now, eSIM smartwatches are getting Finns to the shops, with their sales up by more than 20 per cent this year. According to DNA’s ‎Vice President of Mobile Business Cedric Kamtsan, the increase in sales is driven by a growing health tracking trend. On the other hand, many look for features familiar from smartphones, such as mobile connectivity. Kamtsan believes that in the future, more and more people will wear a smartwatch with mobile access.