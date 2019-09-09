Amos Rex attracts over half a million visitors during its first year
The first operating year of Amos Rex saw over half a million visitors. In addition to the opening exhibition teamLab, that opened on August 30th 2018, Amos Rex’s exhibitions have featured René Magritte, Studio Drift and the Ars Fennica candidates. Overall 503 700 people have visited the museum during the first year.
“I wonder if any other Finnish art museum has attracted half a million visitors during its first year? This is a clear attest to the meaning of art and museums for people,” says Museum Director Kai Kartio.
Petri Ala-Maunus was voted visitors’ choice of the Ars Fennica exhibition
Amos Rex’s first year concludes with the announcement of the Ars Fennica exhibition’s visitors’ choice. A total of 77 300 people visited Amos Rex's first summer exhibition. Visitors had the opportunity to vote for their favourite work by using glass marbles on a humouristic marble track.
The visitors’ choice of Ars Fennica 2019 exhibition is Petri Ala-Maunus. Amos Rex will reward the favourite by acquiring an artwork by the artist into its collection.
"I’m really happy that the public has liked my work. It is a huge recognition to be chosen as the visitors' choice from amongst a group of such great artists. I’m particularly delighted that it was awarded to paintings, when the death of painting has long been discussed in connection to contemporary art," Ala-Maunus comments.
The candidates of Ars Fennica 2019 were Petri Ala-Maunus (FI), Miriam Bäckström (SE), Ragnar Kjartansson (IS), Aurora Reinhard (FI) and Egill Sæbjörnsson (IS).
By the decision of Roland Wetzel, Director of Museum in Tinguely in Basel, the Ars Fennica Award was granted to artist Ragnar Kjartansson in August.
The marble race of the Ars Fennica exhibition was designed by prop artist Maikki Pekkala.
Amos Rex is closed from September 9th due to a change of exhibition and will open again October 11th with the exhibition “Birger Carlstedt: Le Chat Doré”. In the large retrospective exhibition, visitors can step into a prohibition-era café designed by Birger Carlstedt. The café called Le Chat Doré, which operated on Unioninkatu, has been reconstructed for the exhibition.
Attachment: Artist presentation
Press images: https://amosrex.fi/en/press/
Keywords
Contacts
Iia Palovaaratiedottaja0505443331iia.palovaara@amosrex.fi
Timo Riitamaaviestintä- ja markkinointipäällikkö041 529 2620timo.riitamaa@amosrex.fi
Images
Documents
About Amos Rex
Mannerheimintie 22-24
00100 HELSINKI
museum@amosrex.fihttp://www.amosrex.fi
Amos Rex is an art museum where the past, present and future meet. The iconic Functionalist Lasipalatsi (glass palace) and the new gallery spaces under its undulating square provide 10 000 sq ft for unique experiences both under- and aboveground and on the silver screen of Bio Rex. Amos Rex’s exhibition programme extends from the newest, often experimental, contemporary art to 20th-century Modernism and ancient cultures.
www.amosrex.fi #amosrex
The Henna and Pertti Niemistö Art Foundation – Ars Fennica sr. was set up in 1990 to promote the visual arts, to open up new international contacts for the Finnish art world, and to encourage artists in their creative work. The Ars Fennica art award is made artist in recognition of distinctive artistic output of high merit. The award includes a monetary prize of 40,000 euro and a catalogue and an exhibition by the candidates or by the winner.
www.arsfennica.fi #arsfennica
Subscribe to releases from Amos Rex
Subscribe to all the latest releases from Amos Rex by registering your e-mail address below. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Latest releases from Amos Rex
Amos Rex lockade över en halv miljon besökare under sitt första år9.9.2019 13:59:08 EEST | Tiedote
Under sitt första verksamhetsår har Amos Rex haft över en halv miljon besökare. Museet öppnades 30.8.2018 med teamLab-utställningen och dessutom har Amos Rex även presenterat René Magritte, Studio Drift och Ars Fennica-kandidaterna. Totalt 503 700 människor besökte Amos Rex under första året.
Amos Rexin ensimmäinen vuosi veti yli puoli miljoonaa kävijää9.9.2019 13:56:29 EEST | Tiedote
Amos Rexissä on vieraillut ensimmäisen toimintavuoden aikana yli puoli miljoonaa museovierasta. 30.8.2018 auenneen avajaisnäyttely teamLabin lisäksi Amos Rex on esitellyt näyttelyissään René Magritten, Studio Driftin ja Ars Fennica -ehdokkaat. Kävijöitä oli yhteensä 503 700 ensimmäisen vuoden aikana.
“We need conversation more than ever before” – the world-renowned Muse Conversations arrive in Finland15.8.2019 15:16:04 EEST | Press release
Amos Rex and the Stina Krook Foundation invite you to experience an unconventional culture of dialogue. Muse Conversations, arranged for the first time in Finland, bring together people from different genders, generations and perspectives through a new way of having a conversation. The concept has been developed by Theodore Zeldin, who will be present at Amos Rex on September 13th at 1 pm. A discussion for high school students will be arranged on Monday, September 16th, along with two other free discussion events open for everyone. Registration is open from August 14th to September 1st on the Amos Rex website.
”Nyt jos koskaan on aika, jolloin tarvitsemme keskustelua” – maailmaa kiertänyt Muse Conversations saapuu Suomeen14.8.2019 12:28:09 EEST | Tiedote
Amos Rex ja Stina Krookin säätiö kutsuvat osallistujia ennakkoluulottomaan ja rohkeaan vuoropuheluun. Ensimmäistä kertaa Suomessa järjestettävä Muse Conversations tuo erilaisia ihmisiä yhteen uuden keskustelutavan avulla. Konseptin perustaja Theodore Zeldinin puheenvuoro on perjantaina 13.9. klo 13. Maanantaina 16.9. on luvassa yksi koululaisten keskustelu ja kaksi kaikille avointa maksutonta keskustelutapahtumaa. Ilmoittautuminen on auki 14.8.–1.9. Amos Rexin nettisivuilla.
”Nu om än någonsin är en tid, då vi behöver diskussion” – Muse Conversations som rest runt världen kommer nu till Finland14.8.2019 12:26:44 EEST | Tiedote
Amos Rex och Stina Krooks Stiftelse bjuder in publiken till en fördomsfri och modig dialog. Muse Conversations, som ordnas för första gången i Finland, för samman olika slags människor med hjälp av ett nytt sätt att diskutera. Konceptets grundare Theodore Zeldin talar om det fredagen den 13 september klockan 13. Måndagen den 16 september blir det en diskussion för skolelever och två evenemang som är gratis och öppna för alla. Man kan anmäla sig på Amos Rex webbplats 14.8–1.9.
Generation 2020: the exhibition's artists have been selected23.7.2019 08:01:00 EEST | Press release
Generation 2020, an extensive exhibition including a total of 80 artists, will open at Amos Rex next spring. The open call for the exhibition saw 468 applications and over 1,600 work proposals from artists aged 15–23. In their works, several applicants explored the human relationship with the surrounding nature and technology – themes that define the future of the rising generation. Works of the exhibition will be displayed in Amos Rex’s underground exhibition spaces as well as the Bio Rex cinema.
In our pressroom you can read all our latest releases, find our press contacts, images, documents and other relevant information about us.Visit our pressroom