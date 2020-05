Amos Rex avautuu jälleen 1.6.

“Between us” launches Amos Rex’s new exhibition series 30.1.2020 11:17:14 EET | Tiedote

“Between us” brings work by three artists to spaces beyond Amos Rex’s exhibition halls into areas that have not so far been used for exhibitions. The invited artists, Karoliina Hellberg, Tero Kuitunen and Raimo Saarinen, created these works specifically in dialogue with each other and with the museum’s spaces. “Between us” is on display from 20 May to 27 September 2020.