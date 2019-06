Amos Rex, Estlands konstmuseum och Museo Egizio presenterar det forntida Egypten i Norden

Invitation to press event: Joint exhibition by Ars Fennica 2019 candidates opens at Amos Rex 3.6.2019 11:03:12 EEST | Tiedote

The first summer of Amos Rex will see the contest for Finland’s most remarkable art award. Five Nordic artists have been nominated for the Ars Fennica Award: Petri Ala-Maunus (FI), Miriam Bäckström (SE), Ragnar Kjartansson (IS), Egill Sæbjörnsson (IS) and Aurora Reinhard (FI). Central themes of the exhibition include the role of the artist, power relations, new pictorial realities and the Western tradition of landscape painting. Ars Fennica will be on display from 19 June to 8 September 2019.