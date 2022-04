Amos Rexin Generation 2023 -ryhmänäyttelyn taiteilijat valittu

The Nest by Japanese contemporary artist Tadashi Kawamata is Amos Rex’s open-air exhibition for summer 2022 7.4.2022 10:16:00 EEST | Press release

The Nest is a site-specific installation constructed from reclaimed materials resting on the roof and chimney of Lasipalatsi. The work is part of the artist’s continued work with adding layers and structures to natural and urban spaces around the world. The outdoor exhibition opens on 7 May and runs until 4 September 2022 in Lasipalatsi square, in Helsinki. Tadashi Kawamata is available for on-site interviews in Helsinki on 2–6 May.