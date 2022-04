Amos Rexin kesän 2022 ulkoilmanäyttelynä nähdään japanilaisen nykytaiteilijan Tadashi Kawamatan teos Pesä

Subterranean: Amos Rex unveils major international group exhibition this spring 7.3.2022 12:00:00 EET | Uutinen

Amos Rex’s Subterranean group exhibition explores how artists have depicted the worlds beneath our feet over the centuries, through four different themes. The extensive exhibition features more than 100 works by 62 artists. The works take us into caves and cavities within the earth's crust, the mythological realms of death and the rabbit holes of literature while the traces of humankind’s exploitation of the earth below us. Subterranean is on display from April 2 to August 21, 2022.