Amos Rexin päänäyttely keväällä 2020 on Generation 2020. Avoin haku 15–23 -vuotiaiden tekijöiden löytämiseksi on alkanut.

Candidates for the 2019 Ars Fennica Award have been announced at Amos Rex 18.10.2018 11:00 | Tiedote

Candidates for the 2019 Ars Fennica Award, the biggest visual art award in Finland, have been announced. The candidates are: Petri Ala-Maunus, b. 1970, Finland Miriam Bäckström, b. 1967, Sweden Ragnar Kjartansson, b. 1976, Iceland Aurora Reinhard, b. 1975, Finland Egill Sæbjörnsson, b. 1973, Iceland An exhibition of works by the candidates will be held at Amos Rex, 19 June – 8 Sept 2019. More information on the candidates and their work is available at www.arsfennica.fi/press, username arsfennica19, password FENNICA. The winner will be selected by an international art expert appointed by the Panel. The winner will be announced in September 2019. Visitors can vote for their favourite artist by ballot during the candidate exhibition. Ars Fennica is an award granted by the Henna and Pertti Niemistö Art Foundation (est.1990). The award is presented to a visual artist in recognition of distinctive artistic work of high merit and includes a monetary prize of 40,000 euros. The candidates have