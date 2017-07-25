Andersen Global Announces Collaboration with UnityFour and Pistiolis-Triantafyllos & Associates in Greece and Cyprus
25.7.2017 16:30 | Business Wire
Andersen Global is pleased to announce a new presence in Greece and Cyprus via a Collaboration Agreement with UnityFour and Pistiolis-Triantafyllos & Associates. Together, these firms provide legal, tax and accounting services in Greece; and tax, accounting and fiduciary services in Cyprus. The addition of these groups as collaborating firms of Andersen Global is the initial step towards a more formal relationship and is a part of a larger expansion strategy in the Mediterranean.
Nikos Siakantaris, lead partner at UnityFour Greece, commented, “We are enthusiastic about our collaboration with Andersen Global because it will help us build out a broader geographic platform and provide even more extensive and quality cross-border services to our clients.”
“It is a great pleasure and honor to be in collaboration with Andersen,” said Nakis Kyprianou, Managing Partner of UnityFour Cyprus. “We are certain that this collaboration offers to our clients and the member firms of Andersen Global, a unique opportunity for high-end global structuring services.”
UnityFour and Pistiolis-Triantafyllos & Associates join Andersen Global with two offices and a combined group of about 55 professionals. With UnityFour as the tax arm and Pistiolis-Triantafyllos & Associates providing legal service, these firms have worked collectively for years to provide outstanding solutions for both corporations and individuals, including corporate and M&A legal services, regulatory compliance services, corporate tax compliance services, indirect tax compliance, tax advisory services, VAT services and international tax services.
Theodore Pistiolis and Anastasios Triantafyllos, Managing Partners at Pistiolis-Triantafyllos & Associates, noted, “Not only are the values at Andersen consistent with our own, we also understand that working with like-minded professionals is beneficial for our clients and critical in creating a truly global firm.”
Andersen Tax CEO, Mark Vorsatz, remarked, “We have been in discussions with Nikos, Theodore, Taso and Nakis for several years now and the partners at UnityFour and Pistiolis-Triantafyllos & Associates truly exemplify the qualities we look for at Andersen. This collaboration is the appropriate next step as we expand in this part of the world. Adding locations in Greece and Cyprus demonstrates our dedication to serving clients seamlessly in key markets and UnityFour and Pistiolis-Triantafyllos & Associates will play a significant role in our business development efforts across the region.”
Including the locations in Greece and Cyprus, Andersen Global has more than 2,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in 70 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.
