Andersen Global Announces Global Board of Directors

6.7.2017 15:00 | Business Wire

Andersen Global is proud to announce the appointment of its Global Board of Directors led by Global Chairman and CEO, Mark Vorsatz. Andersen Global was established in 2014 as the international entity surrounding the development of a seamless professional services model providing best-in-class tax and legal services around the world. Through its member firms and collaborating firms, Andersen Global now has a presence in more than 20 countries, and the Global Board was implemented as part of the overall governance structure that will support the global organization as it continues to expand.

Nine new members join the organization’s board and bring a diverse set of backgrounds, experiences and perspectives: Bill Amon, Delphine Bariani, Ilan Ben-Eli, Pablo Ibanez, Joseph Karczewski, Ellen MacNeil, Jaime Olleros, Dorice Pepin, and Joseph Toce.

“I am very pleased to announce this Global Board and begin to work with the nine board members who have demonstrated they have the requisite background and frame of reference to bring real value to the organization and the governance process,” said Chairman and CEO, Mark Vorsatz. “Each of these individuals represents the spirit of what we are trying to accomplish and the qualities and attributes of the Andersen culture and way of doing business.”

New Board Members Include:

Bill Amon , Office Managing Partner of Andersen Tax in Los Angeles

, Office Managing Partner of Andersen Tax in Los Angeles Delphine Bariani , Partner at STCPartners in France (Paris)

, Partner at STCPartners in France (Paris) Ilan Ben-Eli , Lead Partner of Andersen Tax in Israel (Tel Aviv)

, Lead Partner of Andersen Tax in Israel (Tel Aviv) Pablo Ibanez , Managing Partner of Legal Services at Andersen Tax & Legal in Mexico (Mexico City)

, Managing Partner of Legal Services at Andersen Tax & Legal in Mexico (Mexico City) Joseph Karczewski , U.S. Central Region Managing Director (Chicago)

, U.S. Central Region Managing Director (Chicago) Ellen MacNeil , Managing Director of U.S. National Tax (Washington, D.C.)

, Managing Director of U.S. National Tax (Washington, D.C.) Jaime Olleros , Managing Partner of Andersen Tax & Legal in Spain (Madrid)

, Managing Partner of Andersen Tax & Legal in Spain (Madrid) Dorice Pepin , Managing Director at Andersen Tax (Chicago)

, Managing Director at Andersen Tax (Chicago) Joseph Toce, U.S. East Region Managing Director (New York)

Chairman and CEO: Mark Vorsatz (San Francisco)

This initial Global Board will expand in conjunction with the growth of the organization. Andersen Global currently has a presence in more than 64 locations around the world through its member firms and collaborating firms, and expects to add at least 10 more locations before the end of the year.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170706005133/en/

Contact information

Andersen Tax

Megan Tsuei, 415-764-2700