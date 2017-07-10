Andersen Global Initiates Expansion in Egypt
10.7.2017 16:00 | Business Wire
Andersen Global is proud to announce the addition of a presence in Egypt by way of a Collaboration Agreement with Maher Milad Iskander and Co., an Egyptian tax and legal firm based in Cairo.
“Our collaboration with the member firms of Andersen Global enhances our ability to deliver quality, seamless coverage in locations around the globe. Providing a more comprehensive range of services, and the combination of tax and legal services, will yield great benefits for our clients,” said Maher Milad Iskander, Managing Partner of Maher Milad Iskander and Co. “Client service at the highest level is our top priority and working with professionals that share this mindset is extremely important to us.”
Maher Milad Iskander and Co. provides a wide range of legal services such as mergers and acquisition transactions, finance and banking services, and settlement of disputes, in addition to a full suite of tax services provided to individuals and corporations in Egypt, in a wide range of industries, including manufacturing, textile, energy, telecommunications, pharmaceuticals, food, and tourism.
Mark Vorsatz, CEO of Andersen Tax, commented, “Egypt is the third most populous country in Africa and is considered to be one of the primary emerging markets in the world. The addition of Maher Milad Iskander and Co. brings strength to our firm and is part of a larger expansion strategy in the region. Maher and his team of professionals demonstrate our commitment to providing best-in-class service globally.”
Maher Milad Iskander and Co. joins Andersen Global with over 70 attorneys, accountants, experts, professionals and administrative personnel. Andersen Global has more than 2,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in 64 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.
