Andersen Tax Announces Debut in Israel

18.7.2017 16:30 | Business Wire

The Andersen name will debut in Israel and the Middle East this week as Beneli Tax formally adopts the Andersen name as a member firm of Andersen Global. The tax firm, based in Tel Aviv, entered a Collaboration Agreement with Andersen Global in January 2017, and is now a full-fledged member firm operating under the name Andersen Tax.

“We are pleased to formalize our relationship with Andersen Global and adopt the Andersen name which so clearly represents our values,” said Ilan Ben-Eli, lead Partner of Andersen Tax in Israel. “Our priority has and will continue to be outstanding client service, and our integration with our Andersen colleagues around the world strengthens our cross-border capabilities.”

Under the name Andersen Tax, the firm will continue to assist U.S. and Israeli multinationals, start-ups and high net-worth individuals with their international tax matters including mergers and acquisitions, tax due diligence, transaction tax services, equity compensation, transfer pricing, tax accounting and tax efficient corporate structuring.

Andersen Tax CEO, Mark Vorsatz, added, “Throughout their time with us as both a collaborating firm and now as a member firm, Ilan and his team have demonstrated a deep commitment to their clients and to growing our best-in-class global organization. Israel is an international hub for technological and innovative developments. As a key market for our firm, I look forward to further strengthening the strong foundation we have established in the Middle East.”

Andersen Global is an international association of member firms with over 2,000 professionals and a presence in more than 68 locations worldwide.

