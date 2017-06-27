Andersen Tax Debuts in Switzerland

27.6.2017 16:00 | Business Wire

Andersen Tax announces its entry in Switzerland this week as MDR Advisory Group formally adopts the name ‘Andersen Tax.’ Andersen Tax in Lugano is one of three Andersen Global member firms in Switzerland. The international association of member firms also has a presence in Zurich and Geneva.

Paolo Mondia, Office Managing Director at Andersen Tax in Lugano said, “We have been working seamlessly with the member firms of Andersen Global since we joined in 2014. We are thrilled to continue this work which is made possible through our global commitment to clients and to providing best-in-class service and the most innovative solutions possible.”

Andersen Tax in Lugano will continue to provide national, international and corporate tax work to individuals and businesses throughout Switzerland and worldwide. They specialize in direct and indirect tax, inheritance planning, company restructuring, internal compliance, HR management and corporate consultancy.

Andrea De Vecchi, Andersen Tax & Legal Office Managing Director in Italy, added, “We have worked closely with the dedicated professionals at Andersen Tax in Lugano for some time now and look forward to this continued collaboration.”

“The adoption of the Andersen name in Switzerland is a logical next step as we continue to strengthen our practice in Europe,” commented CEO of Andersen Tax, Mark Vorsatz. “Paolo and his team embrace our values of transparency and stewardship and their adoption of the Andersen name couldn’t be more appropriate.”

Andersen Global has more than 2,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in 64 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

