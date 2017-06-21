Animal Planet, KONG, ORIJEN, Pedigree and Whiskas Among 92 Winners of the 2017 Animalis Edition of the World Branding Awards
21.6.2017 22:00 | Business Wire
The Animalis edition of the prestigious World Branding Awards saw 92 brands from 35 countries named “Brand of the Year” in a glittering ceremony held at the Hofburg Palace in Vienna today. The Animalis edition of the Awards focused on pet and animal brands.
Animal Planet, FURminator, Hill's Prescription Diet, KONG, ORIJEN, Pedigree, Petplan, PURINA Pro Plan, Red Dingo, Tetra and Whiskas were announced as global winners. Regional winners were Equi-Trek (United Kingdom), Evidensia (Sweden), Fressnapf | Maxi Zoo (Germany) and Horze (Finland).
National tier winners included V.I.P. Petfoods (Australia), Aeon Pet (Japan), Amiguard (Switzerland), Avanti (India), Benelux (Belgium), CP Prima (Indonesia), Cunipic Alpha Pro (Spain), Dolina Noteci (Poland), Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo (United Arab Emirates), Earth Rated (Canada), Equsana (Denmark), Irish Rover (Ireland), JerHigh (Thailand), JUWEL Aquarium (Germany), Lord Lou (Netherlands), Manfred of Sweden (Sweden), MONGE (Italy), MUSH (Finland), NatureBridge (China), Oasy (San Marino/Italy), Pet Lovers Centre (Singapore), PetCenter (Czech Republic), Pets At Home (United Kingdom), Pi-Pi-Bent (Russia), Powercat (Malaysia), Puppia (South Korea), Q-Pets (Hong Kong), Rogz (South Africa), Royal Canin (France), Top Breed (Philippines), Vetmeduni Vienna (Austria), YU (Taiwan) and Ziwi Peak (New Zealand), among others.
Four NGOs – the Borneo Orangutan Survival Foundation (Indonesia), The David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust (Kenya), The Jane Goodall Institute (United States) and Wildlife Friends Foundation (Thailand) – were also recognised for their work.
The Awards celebrates the achievements of some of the greatest brands around the globe. Uniquely, winners are judged through three streams: brand valuation, consumer market research, and public online voting. Each brand was named “Brand of the Year” in their respective categories.
The Awards is organised by the World Branding Forum, a global non-profit organisation dedicated to advancing branding standards for the good of the branding community as well as consumers. It organises and sponsors a range of educational programmes, and has joint collaborations with leading universities and museums. The Forum also publishes branding news on its website that reaches a global audience of over 4 million visitors.
“The Animalis edition of the Awards pays tribute to the achievements of pet and animals brands from around the world. Consumer votes count towards 70 per cent of the final score, so winning brands have to have built a strong relationship with their customers in order to win,” said Richard Rowles, Chairman of the World Branding Forum.
“Over 60,000 pet and animal lovers from around the world voted for more than 800 brands from 35 countries. Winning brands have had to work hard to stand out from the tough competition,” said Peter Pek, Chief Executive of the Forum.
The event was hosted by Stuart Freeman from Radio FM4 in Austria. For more information and the full list of winners, visit awards.brandingforum.org.
About the World Branding Forum
The World Branding Forum (WBF) is a registered global non-profit organisation. Its aims and activities are to provide raise the standards of branding for the good of the industry as well as consumers. The WBF produces, manages and supports a wide range of programmes covering research, development, education, recognition, networking and outreach. For more information, visit brandingforum.org.
About the World Branding Awards
The World Branding Awards is the premier awards of the World Branding Forum, a registered non-profit organisation. The awards recognises the achievements of some of the world’s best brands. There are three major tiers of awards – the Global Award is awarded to international brands, Regional Award for brands that cover a geographic region, while the National Award is awarded to brands that are household names in their country of origin. For more information, visit https://awards.brandingforum.org.
Contact information
World Branding Forum
Peter Michaels
+44 (0) 20 3743 9880
