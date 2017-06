Anja Kuparinen appointed Gasum’s Vice President, HR and member of the Management Team

20.6.2017 15:37 | Gasum Oy

Gasum has appointed M.Sc (Econ.) Anja Kuparinen (1967) to be the new Vice President, Human Resources and a member of the Management Team. She will take up his new position on 14.8.2017.

Anja Kuparinen joins Gasum’s management from bakery Group Lantmännen Unibake, where she has served as Talent Management Director since 2016. As Talent Management Director at the Lantmännen Unibake, she was involved in Vaasan Group company integration to starting up operations and in creating HR management processes and practices. Anja has served in a number of senior human resource management positions in companies such as Vaasan Group and ABB Oy.

"I’m delighted to be able to welcome Anja to our company. Anja has a strong track record in systematically developing and leading human resource management also in Nordics environments. Gasum has grown through acquisitions in recent years and expanded our market area. Anja’s sound knowledge will support us in taking our strategy forward in the rapidly changing Nordic business environment,” says Johanna Lamminen, Chief Executive Officer, Gasum.





For more information:



Johanna Lamminen, Chief Executive Officer, Gasum

Phone: +358 20 44 78 661 (Henna Walker, Executive Assistant)

Olga Väisänen, Vice President, Communications, Gasum

Phone: +358 40 55 40 578, firstname.lastname(a)gasum.com