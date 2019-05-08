Antilooppi has acquired the entire Stella Business Park in Espoo

Antilooppi has purchased three office properties at Leppävaara’s Stella Business Park in two separate off-market transactions. Stella Nova and Stella Solaris were sold by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance and Stella Luna was sold by Fennica Properties I non-UCITS fund. Antilooppi has previously acquired Stella Terra in June 2018. The combined purchase price for all four properties is EUR 63 million.

The multi-let 23,100 sqm Stella Business Park was constructed in 1999–2001, and it includes 742 parking spaces in two parking facilities. Stella Business Park has approximately 115 tenants, two restaurants, a gym and number of other services. The current occupancy rate of Stella Business Park is 94%, and 98% of tenants would recommend Stella to other companies.

Stella Business Park is prominently located in Leppävaara, at the crossroads of Ring Road I and the Turku Highway. Stella Business Park can be easily accessed using public transport. For example, Leppävaara railway station is within a walking distance.

“Stella is unique due to its ‘city within a city’ atmosphere, where the significance of services and a sense of community is evident in everyday life. Antilooppi is actively developing Stella to meet the changing needs of current and future tenants,” says CEO Tuomas Sahi.