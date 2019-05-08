Antilooppi has acquired the entire Stella Business Park in Espoo
Antilooppi has purchased three office properties at Leppävaara’s Stella Business Park in two separate off-market transactions. Stella Nova and Stella Solaris were sold by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance and Stella Luna was sold by Fennica Properties I non-UCITS fund. Antilooppi has previously acquired Stella Terra in June 2018. The combined purchase price for all four properties is EUR 63 million.
The multi-let 23,100 sqm Stella Business Park was constructed in 1999–2001, and it includes 742 parking spaces in two parking facilities. Stella Business Park has approximately 115 tenants, two restaurants, a gym and number of other services. The current occupancy rate of Stella Business Park is 94%, and 98% of tenants would recommend Stella to other companies.
Stella Business Park is prominently located in Leppävaara, at the crossroads of Ring Road I and the Turku Highway. Stella Business Park can be easily accessed using public transport. For example, Leppävaara railway station is within a walking distance.
“Stella is unique due to its ‘city within a city’ atmosphere, where the significance of services and a sense of community is evident in everyday life. Antilooppi is actively developing Stella to meet the changing needs of current and future tenants,” says CEO Tuomas Sahi.
Antilooppi is a real estate investment company that focuses on office properties in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area. We develop our properties responsibly and consistently in cooperation with our customers. The most famous properties of Antilooppi are Ympyrätalo and other landmark buildings in Hakaniemi and at Hämeentie, the current headquarters of Nokia in Karaportti, Espoo, and Finnair headquarters at Helsinki airport. We have a total of approximately 338,000 sqm of leasable space. Antilooppi is owned by the Finnish pension insurance company Ilmarinen and the Swedish pension insurance company AMF Pensionsförsäkring.
