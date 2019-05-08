Antilooppi sold a former warehouse building in Katajanokka, Helsinki

Antilooppi has sold a former warehouse building at Ankkurikatu 5, in Katajanokka to a company managed by Mrec Investment Management Oy. Ankkurikatu 5 is an Art Nouveau style building constructed in 1907 and it was designed by architect Selim A. Lindqvist.

“This sale is in line with our strategy. In recent years, we have concentrated on the eastern and western downtown, and the subject property is not located in Antilooppi’s strategic submarket. Additionally, we felt the property needed a new owner to develop it for new use to better fit into the surroundings,” says Tuomas Sahi, CEO of Antilooppi.

“Antilooppi will continue to focus on acquiring and developing office buildings in cooperation with our clients and partners,” adds Antti Savilampi, CIO of Antilooppi.

