Antilooppi sold a former warehouse building in Katajanokka, Helsinki
Antilooppi has sold a former warehouse building at Ankkurikatu 5, in Katajanokka to a company managed by Mrec Investment Management Oy. Ankkurikatu 5 is an Art Nouveau style building constructed in 1907 and it was designed by architect Selim A. Lindqvist.
“This sale is in line with our strategy. In recent years, we have concentrated on the eastern and western downtown, and the subject property is not located in Antilooppi’s strategic submarket. Additionally, we felt the property needed a new owner to develop it for new use to better fit into the surroundings,” says Tuomas Sahi, CEO of Antilooppi.
“Antilooppi will continue to focus on acquiring and developing office buildings in cooperation with our clients and partners,” adds Antti Savilampi, CIO of Antilooppi.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:
ANTILOOPPI
Antti Savilampi, CIO
tel. +358 50 539 8582
antti.savilampi@antilooppi.fi
Tuomas Sahi, CEO
tel. +358 40 090 7877
tuomas.sahi@antilooppi.fi
Kuvat
Linkit
Tietoja julkaisijasta
HTC Pinta, Tammasaarenkatu 3
00180 Helsinki
https://antilooppi.fi/en/
Antilooppi is a real estate investment company that focuses on office properties in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area. We develop our properties responsibly and consistently in cooperation with our customers. The most famous properties of Antilooppi are Ympyrätalo and other landmark buildings in Hakaniemi and at Hämeentie, the current headquarters of Nokia in Karaportti, Espoo, and Finnair headquarters at Helsinki airport. We have a total of approximately 338,000 sqm of leasable space. Antilooppi is owned by the Finnish pension insurance company Ilmarinen and the Swedish pension insurance company AMF Pensionsförsäkring.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista ensimmäisten joukossa? Kun tilaat mediatiedotteemme, saat ne sähköpostiisi välittömästi julkaisuhetkellä. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Antilooppi
Antilooppi has acquired the entire Stella Business Park in Espoo8.5.2019 15:09:02 EEST | Tiedote
Antilooppi has purchased three office properties at Leppävaara’s Stella Business Park in two separate off-market transactions. Stella Nova and Stella Solaris were sold by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance and Stella Luna was sold by Fennica Properties I non-UCITS fund. Antilooppi has previously acquired Stella Terra in June 2018. The combined purchase price for all four properties is EUR 63 million. The multi-let 23,100 sqm Stella Business Park was constructed in 1999–2001, and it includes 742 parking spaces in two parking facilities. Stella Business Park has approximately 115 tenants, two restaurants, a gym and number of other services. The current occupancy rate of Stella Business Park is 94%, and 98% of tenants would recommend Stella to other companies. Stella Business Park is prominently located in Leppävaara, at the crossroads of Ring Road I and the Turku Highway. Stella Business Park can be easily accessed using public transport. For example, Leppävaara railway station is within a wal
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme