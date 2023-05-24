Antilooppi’s Siltasaari 10 property achieves advanced WELL Gold certificate
Antilooppi’s Siltasaari 10 property has been certified according to WELL v2 Core, an internationally recognized standard of building wellbeing. WELL certification measures the impact of premises on their users’ health and wellbeing. To date, just eight properties in Finland have earned this certification. Siltasaari 10, which scored at the Gold level, is Antilooppi’s first property to earn WELL certification.
“I’m extremely proud of our achieving the WELL Gold certificate we were aiming for. The comfort of our premises and our customers’ wellbeing are a priority for us. This certificate is an excellent confirmation that the facilities at Siltasaari 10 are both first-class and optimal for wellbeing,” the property’s Asset Manager, Tuomas Hulkkonen, says.
Antilooppi CEO Tuomas Sahi also stresses the significance of wellbeing for employee comfort and, simultaneously, as a factor that boosts companies’ success.
“In today’s job market, wellbeing is a basic human requirement. It is also an important element of the Antilooppi strategy. We use it to implement our vision of supporting people’s and companies’ success. As a responsible real-estate investor, we want to provide high-quality workspaces that promote wellbeing and attract workers to the office. The WELL certificate for Siltasaari 10 proves that we have succeeded in taking a significant step in promoting wellbeing in our real-estate portfolio,” Sahi says.
WELL certifies that property conditions support wellbeing
WELL v2 evaluates the property using ten concepts. They include air, water, light, thermal comfort, materials and sound. The requirements also extend to healthy nourishment, physical activity, community, and spatial solutions and measures that support wellbeing.
Siltasaari 10 was fully refurbished in 2021 with full consideration for wellbeing throughout, from design to construction. The building uses low-emission materials. The property’s technical features, such as heating, lighting and indoor air, have been tuned to the highest standards. Automatic lighting control minimizes waste lighting. Economical water fixtures help reduce water consumption. An AI-based energy management system which automatically optimizes the performance of the heat, plumbing and ventilation systems’ performance supports the building technology. Antilooppi has also placed a particular emphasis on acoustics and sounds.
“The certification process guided us to make our building’s conditions even more functional. We see this, for example, in the comfort of the common areas and in working conditions, such as ergonomics. The best feedback is of course our satisfied clients, who highly appreciate the quality facilities and extensive services on offer at Siltasaari 10,” Hulkkonen says.
Physical wellbeing is also crucial at the property. The central location by the water in Hakaniemi encourages the use of green modes of transport. The building boasts a progressive 400-space bike park, equipped with e-bike charging stations. Shared bikes, high-quality common areas and encouragement to prefer stairs over lifts all support physical activity. This property is all about community. It offers a wealth of break rooms, restaurants, services and Antilooppi’s sustainable and flexible POOL spaces which support wellbeing.
Wellbeing creates sustainable success
In addition to wellbeing, Siltasaari 10 has also been certified for sustainability. In 2021, the property achieved a LEED v4 Platinum certificate, scoring the highest points in Finland.
These achievements reflect Antilooppi’s strong commitment to the environment and human wellbeing. Sustainability is an essential part of the Antilooppi strategy, one the company is implementing through two focal points: carbon neutrality and human wellbeing. In addition to environmental sustainability, the company intends to invest in promoting wellbeing even more purposefully. This also responds to client companies’ needs. As the way people work changes, wellbeing has become an important criterion in choosing office space.
“For us, the positive contribution our properties and spatial solutions make to holistic human wellbeing is of utmost importance. The WELL Gold certificate is simply an amazing achievement and a tangible demonstration that Siltasaari 10 offers facilities that support all areas of wellbeing for work and socializing. At the same time, it drives us to develop our properties even more sustainably,” Hannamari Koivula, Head of Sustainability and Property Management, says.
“Siltasaari 10 is a wonderful and significant property. Its refurbishment project showed real leadership. The goal of the certification process was to identify how the spaces could be improved further. Gold certification means that the property now offers verifiably healthy conditions for its users,” specialist Susanna Sirkiä of Raksystems Oy, Antilooppi’s WELL certification consultant, says.
Tuomas Hulkkonen, Asset Manager
tel. +358 40 651 6347
Hannamari Koivula, Head of Sustainability and Property Management
tel. +358 40 581 9921
Tuomas Sahi, Chief Executive Officer
tel. +358 40 090 7877
Itämerenkatu 3
00180 Helsinki
https://antilooppi.fi/?lang=en
Antilooppi is a sustainable real estate owner that focuses on office properties in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area. We own, develop and manage work environments sustainably and over the long term to enable the success of our customers and wellbeing in the workplace. We create innovative and flexible space solutions for changing working life, based on customers’ needs and operations. We understand that success is created by happy and healthy employees, and are aware of how spaces, the surrounding environment and its services can have an impact on people well-being. We focus on maintaining and developing already existing properties sustainably, extending the life cycle of buildings. Properties always have a close connection to their immediate surroundings – it is especially important for us to develop not just the property, but also its services and the surrounding areas.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Antilooppi
Antilooppi continues investments in renewable energy – two new solar power stations now in operation24.5.2023 11:00:00 EEST | Tiedote
With the new solar power stations, Antilooppi takes yet another significant step towards a carbon-neutral real estate portfolio by 2030. The company’s own renewable energy production also responds to customers’ growing expectations for climate-friendly premises.
Antilooppi’s rental business continues growth in 202212.5.2023 09:03:16 EEST | Tiedote
The keys to a successful year were a strong strategy and our ability to respond to our clients’ growing expectations with our in-house team.
Antilooppi strengthens its position through two significant financing agreements8.5.2023 10:56:38 EEST | Press release
This financing package, worth over half a billion euros, strengthens Antilooppi’s financial standing and role as a significant, responsible real-estate owner.
Antilooppi publishes its 2022 Sustainability Report: Significant steps towards carbon neutrality24.4.2023 09:00:00 EEST | Tiedote
The report contains the highlights of a successful year, in particular actions taken towards carbon neutrality and new kinds of pioneering workspace solutions.
Antilooppi sells Takkatie 1 in Helsinki to Corum1.3.2023 11:01:49 EET | Tiedote
Antilooppi sells Takkatie 1 office property to Corum. The property is situated in Pitäjänmäki submarket, close to commuter train station. In addition, the new Jokeri light railway starts serving the property in 2023. The property has BREEAM Very Good environmental certificate. Building’s lettable area is 5,000 m2 and it has 122 parking places. Entire property has been leased to Fellowmind Oy. “As in the previous Tietotie 9 disposal in October 2022, this disposal is in line with our strategy. Antilooppi focuses its investments to Eastern and Western downtown and selected submarkets of the Helsinki Metropolitan area”, comments Tuomas Sahi, Antilooppi’s CEO. “We are pleased to transfer the ownership to Corum. It will acquire a modern property with a stable tenant, Fellowmind”, says CIO, Antti Savilampi.
