Antti Sahi MTK-Keski-Pohjanmaan vuosikokouksessa: Lisää rohkeutta kotimaisten elintarvikkeiden laadun markkinointiin

MTK first to develop a blockchain solution with Essentia and CoReorient 5.4.2018 16:06 | Tiedote

MTK (The Central Union of Agricultural Producers and Forest Owners) with 317,000 members will become the first organization in Finland to launch a blockchain based e-government solution. MTK’s director of business development Marko Mäki-Hakola confirms MTK’s interest in new technology if it has the potential to provide tangible cost and other benefits: “In blockchain, we see a number of features which could lend themselves well to the needs of entrepreneurs and citizens in the countryside as well as in the cities.”