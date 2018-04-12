AP1 sijoittaa BlackRockin uuteen kehittyvien osakemarkkinoiden Impact-rahastoon

BlackRock on tuonut markkinoille BlackRock Emerging Markets Equity Impact -rahaston, joka vastaa ruotsalaisen AP1-eläkerahaston toiveisiin sijoittaa vastuullisesti kehittyville markkinoille. Tämä ammattimaisille sijoittajille tarkoitettu UCITS-rahasto yhdistää kvantitatiiviset sijoitusmenetelmät ja vastuullisuusnäkemykset tehokkaasti hajautetuksi salkuksi.

Rahaston sijoitusstrategia on BlackRockin Systematic Active Equity -tiimin (SAE) kehittämä. Tiimillä on yli 30 vuoden kokemus innovaatioista ja tuloksen tekemisestä globaaleilla osakemarkkinoilla. Tiimi on erikoistunut teknologian hyödyntämiseen sijoittamisnäkemysten kehittämisessä ja se etsii jatkuvasti tapoja hyödyntää esimerkiksi datatiedettä ja koneoppimista sijoitusmahdollisuuksien löytämisessä.

Tiimi koostuu ylituottoa tavoittelevista sijoittajista, jotka tutkimustyöllään pyrkivät kehittämäänmarkkinoista poikkeavia näkemyksiä yhtiöiden ominaisuuksista ja asemasta eri maissa ja toimialoilla, sekä niiden suhteesta makrotaloudellisiin trendeihin ja markkinaolosuhteisiin kehittyvillä markkinoilla. Tiimi hallinnoi globaalisti yli 100 miljardin dollarin varallisuutta asiakkaidensa puolesta (31.12.2017).

Rahasto on tarkoitettu asiakkaille, jotka haluavat sijoituksissaan ottaa huomioon mitattavat sosiaaliset ja ympäristövaikutukset tinkimättä tuotoista. BlackRock Emerging Markets Equity Impact -rahaston kehitys korostaa BlackRockin sitoutumista kestävien ratkaisujen kehittämiseen.

AP1-eläkerahaston Head of External Asset Management Majdi Chammas ja Portfolio Manager Tina Rönnholm: “Eläkerahastona pyrimme jatkuvasti kehittämään salkkuamme yhä vastuullisemmaksi ja samalla saavuttamaan eläkejärjestelmän edellyttämät tuotot. Olemme jo pitkään suosineet ESG-tekijöiden sisällyttämistä sijoitusprosessiimme, eikä eroavien vastuullisuusnäkemysten käyttäminen ole enää este kehittyvillä markkinoilla. Siksi olemme erittäin tyytyväisiä, että BlackRockin kanssa käymämme keskustelut ovat johtaneet tämän uuden innovatiivisen rahaston perustamiseen. Sen teknologia voi auttaa kehittämään ei ainoastaan sijoituksia vaan myös vastuullisuusnäkemyksiä. Rahasto on avoinna myös muille ammattimaisille sijoittajille.”

Debbie McCoy, Managing Director ja Co-Portfolio Manager, Head of Sustainable Investments, BlackRockin SAE-tiimi:“Tuote kiinnostaa erityisesti asiakkaita, jotka haluavat yhdistää vastuullisuusnäkökohdat sijoitussalkkutasolla perinteisiin tuottotavoitteisiin kaikissa sijoitusuniversumeissa, kehittyvät markkinat mukaan lukien. Olemme tyytyväisiä voidessamme tarjota tällaisen ratkaisun AP1:lle ja vastata etenkin pohjoismaisten sijoittajien ilmaisemaan haluun laajentaa vastuullisten sijoitusten universumia.”

Alkuperäinen lehdistötiedote alla ja kokonaisuudessaan liitteenä. Mikäli käännöksessä on eroja alkuperäiseen tiedotteeseen, alkuperäinen tiedote pätee.

For professional clients/qualified investors only

AP1 invests in new Emerging Markets Equity Impact fund of BlackRock that combines data science with sustainability





Helsinki, 3 May 2018 - BlackRock has launched the BlackRock Emerging Markets Equity Impact Fund, responding to Swedish pension fund AP1’s wishes to invest with sustainability considerations in the emerging markets. This UCITS fund, available for professional investors, combines data driven return and sustainability insights to deliver a highly diversified portfolio.

The strategy’s philosophy was created by BlackRock’s Systematic Active Equity (SAE) Team, which has over 30 years’ experience of innovation and performance across global equity markets and specializes in using technology to improve investment insight. The team is continuously finding ways to use the latest technologies like data science techniques and machine learning to help discover investment opportunities.

The team consists of alpha investors who undertake continuous research that allows the team to develop differentiated views about company characteristics and how companies are positioned in the evolving emerging market landscape of countries, industries, macroeconomic trends, and market conditions. The team manages over $100 billion (as of 31 December 2017) in assets on behalf of global clients

The fund is designed for clients who seek to invest in a way that takes into account measurable social and environmental impact - without compromising on financial return or the need for benchmark awareness. The development of the BlackRock Emerging Markets Equity Impact Fund highlights BlackRock’s commitment to developing sustainable solutions.

Majdi Chammas, Head of External Asset Management and Tina Rönnholm, Portfolio Manager, External Management at Swedish pension fund AP1: “As an asset owner, we are constantly looking at how we can improve our portfolio from a sustainability point of view whilst targeting the returns we need for the pension system. Integrating ESG into investment processes has for a long time been our preferred route, and the use of differentiated, sustainability insights is no longer an obstacle in the emerging markets. We are therefore very pleased to see that our discussions with BlackRock have evolved into the development of this innovative new fund, open to other professional investors as well, where technology can help improve not only investment but also sustainability insights.”

Debbie McCoy, Managing Director and Co-Portfolio Manager, head of Sustainable Investments within the SAE team: “We see a strong interest from clients who want to incorporate portfolio level sustainability considerations alongside traditional financial return targets for all their addressable investment universes including emerging markets. We are pleased to have the capabilities to deliver this solution for AP1, and respond to the sentiment being expressed by investors, especially in the Nordic region, to expand the sustainable investment universe.”

About BlackRock BlackRock helps investors build better financial futures. As a fiduciary to our clients, we provide the investment and technology solutions they need when planning for their most important goals. As of March 31, 2018, the firm managed approximately $6.317 trillion in assets on behalf of investors worldwide. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com | Twitter: @blackrock | Blog: www.blackrockblog.com | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/blackrock.

BlackRock and Sustainable Investment BlackRock is a leader in sustainable investing, offering investment solutions across asset classes, vehicles, and outcome profiles across multiple markets globally through active, index, and private asset approaches.

We believe sustainability-related issues - ranging from climate change and human capital management to board composition – have real, quantifiable financial impact. We believe these issues are playing an increasingly important role in driving long-term investment performance. For more information about sustainable investing at BlackRock, please visit blackrock.com.

About AP1Första AP-fonden (AP1) is one of five AP-funds which ensures stability in the Swedish national income pension system. AP1’s assets under management totals SEK 333 billion (31 December 2017) and the global portfolio consists of equities, fixed income securities and alternative investments.The mission is to generate the highest possible return, while maintaining a low level of risk, and thus contribute to a high and predictable income pension for current and future pensioners. Första AP-fonden is a long-term investor and an active owner. In its role as owner, the Fund places high demands in the areas of environmental, social and corporate governance.

