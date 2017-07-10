AppDynamics Fuels Innovation at ABN AMRO

10.7.2017 16:00 | Business Wire

AppDynamics, a Cisco company and the leader in application intelligence, today announced that ABN AMRO Bank N.V., one of the Netherlands’ largest financial institutions, has chosen AppDynamics to help it focus on creating innovative, reliable digital experiences for customers. ABN AMRO selected the AppDynamics platform for its Application Performance Management (APM) deployment, enabling rapid, ever more agile development in the bank’s IT environments.

ABN AMRO strives to exceed its customers’ fast-rising digital expectations. Its shift to high-velocity development sometimes creates elusive, multifaceted code performance problems; even small changes could ripple across the bank’s operations. AppDynamics’ unique ability to precisely map the paths of Business Transactions helps ABN AMRO take innovative, calculated risks with the confidence that problems can be prevented or minimized.

“ABN AMRO is happy to start a strategic partnership in proactive monitoring with AppDynamics,” said Kees Bakker, Managing Director IT Services, ABN AMRO.

“Financial consumers expect digital banking experiences to be as easy if not easier than those in other industries, so ABN AMRO are disrupting their own businesses to stay ahead of the curve,” said Jeremy Duggan, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Europe, AppDynamics. “With AppDynamics, companies can deliver what really matters: customer experience.”

“Applications are now at the heart of the Dutch economy. IT departments and developers wade through a tangle of disconnected data," said Edwin Prinsen, Managing Director, Cisco Netherlands. "The combination of Cisco and AppDynamics allows us to provide end to end visibility and intelligence from the network through to the application; which, combined with security and scale, will help IT to drive a new level of business results."

